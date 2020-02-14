Science
5000 newly infected people, 64,000 people affected, 1400 dead in China
More than 5000 New infections in China –
Number of deaths rises to almost 1400 People
According to the National Health Agency, all over China are up to Thursday 1380 people died from the virus. To the previous day this is an increase of 121 deaths. According to the NHC, the number of new infections was 5090. The total number of infected thus rose to 64. 000 (rtr / mis)
Spanish newspaper “El Pais” criticizes cancellation of the world's most important mobile phone trade fair in Barcelona:
“The cancellation of the Mobile World Congress between the 24. and the 27. February should take place, makes Barcelona one of the biggest victims of the epidemic of the coronavirus outside of China. The reason was not the direct threat from the disease, but the hysterical reaction that triggered it. The fear was more contagious than the virus itself. And this fear has gripped Barcelona, where there is no reason to alarm. (…) The rejection creates an ominous precedent that causes serious economic and ethical damage, including a loss of trust in the health authorities. “(Dpa)
Six hospital employees died
According to the authorities, there are in China six hospital employees died of the novel corona virus. Vice-head of the Chinese health commission Zeng Yixin said on Friday. Zeng raised the big risks to which doctors and nurses are exposed due to the shortages of protective suits and respiratory masks when treating coronavirus patients.
Especially in Wuhan, the bottlenecks recently led to that doctors had to wear the same protective clothing several times . A doctor from Wuhan told AFP he and 16 of his colleagues had symptoms that indicated a possible coronavirus infection. This includes coughing and shortness of breath. (AFP)
The “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” comments on the social consequences of the spread of the corona virus:
“Public transport is due to the spread of the Corona virus is still severely restricted, some regions are still cordoned off, many people are under quarantine. The consequence of the restrictions is that the economy even after the end of the inevitably extended New Year's holidays, it is slow to get going again. Numerous companies, including multinational corporations, are ceasing to operate due to caution. (…)
Unpaid wages related to illness and quarantine could result in an explosive mixture, which at most leads to the fact that the citizens carry their dissatisfaction on the street at some point . This is the horror scenario of the Chinese leadership under its all-powerful head of state and party leader Xi Jinping. There is hardly anything that the Chinese leadership fears more than social unrest, because they could put the regime under serious pressure. ”(Dpa)
Quarantine life – a stressful situation
For the 20 Returning to China has been a challenge so far in Berlin's quarantine. Basically, it is a very stressful situation, both for the guests and for the helpers, the German Red Cross (DRK) said at the request of the German Press Agency. So there are only a few toilets and showers. Complaints were taken very seriously, the DRK said. However, there are still initial difficulties.
The Germans and their relatives had arrived in Berlin on Sunday and have since been in the Köpenick district Isolation. They had previously been in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was severely affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus. So far, all results have also been negative in a second test for the new type of corona virus in Berlin. The returnees must remain in quarantine for two weeks. (AP)
USA complain of “lack of transparency” Beijing
Die The US government has complained about China's “lack of transparency” in dealing with the novel corona virus. Washington was “a little disappointed” that no US experts let in , said US economic adviser Larry Kudlow in Washington. The question arises whether “the Politburo is really honest with us.”
Contrary to Kudlow’s statements, US President Donald Trump In a radio interview, the United States worked with Beijing on the virus: “We are sending a lot of people” to China. “ The Chinese government has certified that Trump is “professionally” dealing with the epidemic, saying that China's President Xi Jinping is “extremely capable”.
Trump repeated his in the interview No substantiated claim that the virus problem will take care of itself in two months with rising temperatures: “That April date is very, very important because if that is when heat actually kills – at that time it starts to get hot and this virus reacts very badly to heat and dies a b, “said the US President.
The World Health Organization had warned against any hasty predictions of a possible end to the epidemic , It is currently not yet possible to predict when this will peak. (AFP)
Air China stops flights to Düsseldorf
The corona crisis hits you According to media report, air traffic after Dusseldorf. The airline Air China operates twice a week flights taking place in the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia from next week, like the “Rheinische Post” reported citing information from the airport. (Rtr)
Honda will put the tray into operation later
The Japanese carmaker Honda Motor is only starting its plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the corona virus 21. February again in operation. The car manufacturer announced that this was a week later than originally planned. (RTR)
Number of deaths increases
The number of deaths in the Chinese province of Hubei, which is particularly badly affected, according to authorities on Thursday at 116 gone up. Also be 4823 new cases have been registered, reports the health commission. The total number of known diseases in the province around the city of Wuhan is 51. 986. On Wednesday were in the province of Hubei 242 People died. Never before have there been higher numbers for a single day. (RTR)
No significant change in the course of the epidemic
Despite the sharp increase in Coronavirus – Cases in China sees the World Health Organization (WHO) no “significant change” in the course of the epidemic. The increase is due to “a change in the way the cases are reported,” said WHO expert Michael Ryan on Thursday in Geneva, explaining the reason.
The number of people infected in China on Thursday was drastically over 14. 800 on almost 60. 000 gone up , also 242 further deaths reported. In mainland China, a total of 1355 fatalities counted.
According to the authorities, the latest particularly significant increase in the number of deaths and infections is related to the fact that the virus in China no longer necessarily has to be detected by a nucleic acid test, but that the diagnosis can also be made on the basis of X-rays of the lungs. This should give infected people quicker access to treatment. (AFP)
Cruise ship “Westerdam” may dock in Cambodia
After days of odyssey through Asian waters came for 2300 People on board the “Westerdam” Literally land in sight: The cruise ship, which because of the fear of the introduction of the coronavirus was not allowed to call several Asian ports, has arrived in Cambodia.
On Thursday evening (local time) the ship coming from Hong Kong docked in Sihanoukville, as the port director Lou Kimchhun confirmed. According to the Holland America Line shipping company, the passengers on board the ship included 57 German.
The total around 1500 guests and 800 Crew members of the “Westerdam” could not disembark immediately on Thursday. The port director explained that they would only be examined medically. Anyone who has symptoms such as fever will be checked for Sars-CoV-2. 20 suspected cases tested were not confirmed, however, the Khmer Times reported, citing the Ministry of Health. “The sick passengers had acute flu, sore throat and diarrhea, but all tests for Covid – 19 or the new one Coronavirus were negative, “said Ministry spokesman Or Vandin accordingly.
Meanwhile, the next odyssey of a cruise ship could already begin: The “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises was able to travel to the Vietnamese port city of Cai Lan in the Halong Bay does not start. The local tourism authority has prohibited passengers and crew from going ashore, said an employee of the authority. According to the shipping company, there are around on the “Aidavita” mostly passengers coming from Germany and 400 crew members. (AP)
Tests with Wuhan returnees in Berlin still negative
Also in the second test run the 20 China returnees in Berlin no new coronavirus has been demonstrated. The results were negative, the Senate Department for Health announced on Thursday at the request of the German Press Agency.
The Germans and their relatives had arrived in Berlin on Sunday and have since been in the Köpenick district in quarantine. They had previously been in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was severely affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus.
Until the end of the 14 – day isolation, the returnees should be tested for the pathogen every four days. (AP)
Transmission of the virus from throat to throat
Current findings by the Charité researchers indicated that the Coronavirus behave differently than the Sars Infection beginning of 2000 years. Sars had spread from lung to lung. The new corona virus, on the other hand, appears to be similar to conventional influenza from throat to throat
Christian Drosten from Charité said that intensive research was still needed. The experts are “still quite far away” from the development of vaccines or medicines. Even the assessment that in one and a half years a vaccine can be used, be optimistic.
If it is in Germany by the Coronavirus give an infection wave, it will be difficult be to maintain normal care for the sick, said the Charité director. “Medical practices will be full, other patients will have to wait.” (AFP)
Can the corona virus be contained in Europe?
The President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, has is confident that the coronavirus shown in Europe. In all previously affected nine countries in Europe is currently the phase in which the spread of the corona virus should be contained, said Wieler on Thursday in Berlin.
This has so far been possible. Therefore, there is “enough optimism” that this will continue to succeed – “but of course we cannot promise that.”
According to Wieler is the mortality 2.2 percent of people suffering from coronavirus in China and 0.2 percent of all sick people abroad . As Christian Drosten, Director of Virology at the Berlin Charité, said, the mortality rate of 0.2 percent is in the range of typical flu pandemics, as it has been around for years 1957 and 1968 have given. (AFP)
EU wants to tighten entry controls
Because of the spread of the EU countries want to tighten new entry coronavirus and check for bottlenecks in drugs and protective clothing to prepare.
In the event of entry or transit from affected areas extensive surveys of travelers should be carried out in the future Personal contacts are allowed, said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU). He agreed on this at a special meeting with his EU colleagues in Brussels on Thursday.
China produces important active ingredients that are necessary for many medicines, said Spahn. The production stops due to the virus at manufacturing companies in the People's Republic could lead to “delivery bottlenecks in Europe” in a few weeks. The same applies to protective clothing and masks: “The majority of the manufacturers of this equipment are located in China and now have no stocks themselves,” said France's Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn.
In their joint statement, the health ministers now asked the EU Commission to “security of supply chains investigate “and explore the possibilities of” joint procurement “to” minimize potential bottlenecks “.
China is a key country for the manufacture of medicines. Many companies there stopped production because of the virus. Spahn said that drug shortages could occur with a time delay.
Containers from China are traveling to Europe for around four weeks. “That means something still matters,” he said. This could change soon.
Spahn's Finnish colleague Krista Kiuru said that actually “the EU pharmaceutical industry is heavily dependent on imports of active substances from China” . (AFP)
Cancellation of the mobile communications fair: high costs
The short-term cancellation of the world's largest Mobile phone fair MWC in Barcelona because of the corona virus causes high costs and is regrettable by industry representatives been recorded.
The Cancellation costs would be approximately 100 Million Euros, it said on Thursday from organizer circles. This does not yet include losses for participating companies including hotels and other affected companies in the host city.
The German industry association Bitkom regretted the rejection: “The Mobile World Congress would have been particularly important this year,” said association president Achim Berg. “Worldwide, 5G networks are being set up. Technology and the market are extremely moving, it is about billions of dollars in investment. The most important platform for this topic is now missing.”
The Catalan Minister of Health Alba Verges even misunderstood. “The epidemic here is an epidemic of fear,” she told AFP. There is “no health reason to cancel any event in Barcelona”.
Local hoteliers indicated that the trade fair Week is one of the most important of the year for her and there is no chance of catching such short-term cancellations. Representatives of the entertainment industry in Barcelona and the taxi industry also spoke of economically “very important days”. City economist Angel Barbero called the cancellation “a disaster”. (AFP)
Discharged coronavirus patient completely healthy
The first of 16 Coronavirus patients in Germany have been discharged from a Bavarian clinic. The person was completely healthy again and no longer contagious, said the Bavarian Ministry of Health on Thursday. All discharge criteria were met, including several negative tests for the Sars-CoV-2 virus.
There are eight other coronavirus patients in the Munich clinic. (Dpa)
General criteria for discharge include, among other things, no # coronavirus detection in the respiratory secretions, freedom from symptoms and a sufficiently long isolation period. Those of us who are officially released can return to their everyday lives without having to block contacts.
– Munich Clinic on Twitter (@muenchenklinik) https://twitter.com/muenchenklinik/status/1227940598545555457
Tokyo is looking for passengers of an infected taxi driver
In Tokyo a taxi driver was positive for the corona virus tested, as the broadcaster NHK reported in Japan. Citing insiders, it was said that the Ministry of Health is currently trying to track the man's route . The man is older than 70 years. He said he had carried passengers who apparently came from China. Given the large number of passengers that taxi drivers carry around the city every day, this should fuel the fear of the disease spreading further. (Reuters)
First coronavirus patient discharged from Munich Schwabing clinic
As the hospital reports on Twitter, the patient is healthy and fulfills all discharge criteria.
First coronavirus patient in London drives Uber taxi to clinic
In London, the coronavirus was first diagnosed in a human. As the Guardian reports, the woman showed up unannounced in a hospital after falling ill – in an Uber taxi. The Chinese citizen had apparently been in her homeland shortly before. According to the report, two employees from Lewisham Hospital in south London are now at home in isolation after having been with the woman in Contact had come in.
According to the “Guardian”, the clinic confirmed on Thursday that the patient, who was not named, did not attend I followed the guidelines of the health authorities and “introduced myself” to the emergency room last Sunday afternoon. The woman came accordingly neither with an ambulance nor with their private vehicle and went straight to the emergency room to report their symptoms. Both are clear violations of the guidelines with the aim of preventing the virus from spreading. However, the Chinese woman said that no other patients were at risk of infection, the hospital said.
The woman then went home sent until the results of their tests were available. It was then confirmed on Wednesday that the woman was infected with the corona virus. According to the report, she was taken to another London hospital. In the UK there there are nine confirmed infections with Covid – 19.
Coronavirus massively affects air traffic in China
The outbreak of the new virus affects the air traffic in China. The number of international flights has plummeted by three quarters since the beginning of the epidemic and that of domestic flights by half , reports the International Energy Agency (IEA). China will be in the first quarter of this year 14 percent less kerosene than originally expected and in the second quarter 15 percent, predicts the IEA. (Reuters)