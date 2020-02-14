5000-newly-infected-people,-64,000-people-affected,-1400-dead-in-china

First coronavirus patient in London drives Uber taxi to clinic

In London, the coronavirus was first diagnosed in a human. As the Guardian reports, the woman showed up unannounced in a hospital after falling ill – in an Uber taxi. The Chinese citizen had apparently been in her homeland shortly before. According to the report, two employees from Lewisham Hospital in south London are now at home in isolation after having been with the woman in Contact had come in.

According to the “Guardian”, the clinic confirmed on Thursday that the patient, who was not named, did not attend I followed the guidelines of the health authorities and “introduced myself” to the emergency room last Sunday afternoon. The woman came accordingly neither with an ambulance nor with their private vehicle and went straight to the emergency room to report their symptoms. Both are clear violations of the guidelines with the aim of preventing the virus from spreading. However, the Chinese woman said that no other patients were at risk of infection, the hospital said.

The woman then went home sent until the results of their tests were available. It was then confirmed on Wednesday that the woman was infected with the corona virus. According to the report, she was taken to another London hospital. In the UK there there are nine confirmed infections with Covid – 19.