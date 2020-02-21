World

5: 3 win against Augsburg – “Maybe a little bit of luck”

bcc February 21, 2020
Augsburg Panther

  • 10

    Adam Payerl

  • 13

    Adam Payerl

  • 28

    Andrew LeBlanc

Eisbären Berlin

(2: 1, 1: 2, 0: 2)

20. 02. 2020, Curt Frenzel Stadium, 5th 278 Spectator

Serge Aubin: It was a tough game today. We got a better grip on our emotions in the second third. The row with Sheppard, Noebels and Pföderl had a great evening. Our team always believes in victory and finds ways to win. #ebb #AEVvsEBB

– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1230600742559502336

Relaxed to Berchtesgaden

With three points in their luggage, the polar bears are now making a flying visit to Berchtesgaden before on Sunday (15 Uhr / Magentasport) at the Nürnberg Ice Tigers.

At least until tomorrow evening, the Berliners have a rather reassuring eleven-point lead to fifth – and only five points behind third-placed Straubinger.

I think the Augsburgers were also doing quite well. With us they flew in in the last third, but the Augsburgers also had good chances. There may be a bit of luck in it. We pulled ourselves together after the first third and made a pretty good away game. We are happy about three nice away points. We know that we have grown together really well over the months and have improved a lot in terms of play. We have already shown against those above us that we can keep up and win.

Matchwinner Leo Pföderl at Magentasport about today's victory and the overall situation with the polar bears

It remains at 5: 3. The polar bears were really extremely efficient in the last third – especially one.

Cellar from the ice

The Augsburg bet on six field players, but they are running out of time. One minute remains …

It goes on and on ago

The Augsburgers have by no means given up. They still have three minutes.

5: 3 – Pföderl for the third!

This time the Berlin Powerplay stands out because Pföderl is once again proving its goalscoring qualities.

Matt Fraser has to go to the penalty bench because of too high a stick. But power play isn't exactly a polar bear's strength today. Above all, watch out for LeBlanc!

Double chance for Augsburg

The hosts want to force the equalization, but Pogge gets in the way twice.

4: 3 – again Pföderl!

The advertising break did Berliners good: Suddenly they take the initiative again – and reward themselves. Pföderl pulls off, his shot bounces back from the back gate, and the attacker switches at lightning speed and transforms the rebound.

In the final section, the Augsburg team are so far the more dangerous team. There are still eleven minutes left.

The hosts continue to put a lot of pressure, Pogge has a lot to do.

fifth 278 Spectator…

… see the first good chance in the final section. They have the Augsburg, but John Rogl fails because of Pogge.

In the final third

Both teams have alternated strong phases so far. How this ends up is completely open.

It comes very convenient for the polar bears. The last minutes before the siren clearly belong to the hosts.

Augsburg frees itself

The great pressure of the polar bears eases a little, the hosts become dangerous again and develop three good chances in the shortest possible time.

3: 3 – the Compensation!

The polar bears reward themselves for their commitment. Leo Pföderl fakes a long-range shot as cleverly as it is untenable.

Urgent phase polar bears

The polar bears are pushing for compensation, but have to be careful – the Augsburgers switch at lightning speed if they win puck.

2: 3 – McKiernan with the connecting goal

Again the polar bears respond promptly. McKiernan brings the puck from a distance to the goal, somehow the disc finds its way through the crowd in front of the basement and lands in the corner.

1: 3 – Shorthander LeBlanc

Andrew LeBlanc blocks a shot by John Ramage on his own blue line, gets the target under control and sprints into the third of Berlin. The Augsburg top scorer remains ice cold just in front of Pogge.

bcc

