World
5: 3 win against Augsburg – “Maybe a little bit of luck”
(2: 1, 1: 2, 0: 2)
20. 02. 2020, Curt Frenzel Stadium, 5th 278 Spectator
Serge Aubin: It was a tough game today. We got a better grip on our emotions in the second third. The row with Sheppard, Noebels and Pföderl had a great evening. Our team always believes in victory and finds ways to win. #ebb #AEVvsEBB
Relaxed to Berchtesgaden
With three points in their luggage, the polar bears are now making a flying visit to Berchtesgaden before on Sunday (15 Uhr / Magentasport) at the Nürnberg Ice Tigers.
At least until tomorrow evening, the Berliners have a rather reassuring eleven-point lead to fifth – and only five points behind third-placed Straubinger.
I think the Augsburgers were also doing quite well. With us they flew in in the last third, but the Augsburgers also had good chances. There may be a bit of luck in it. We pulled ourselves together after the first third and made a pretty good away game. We are happy about three nice away points. We know that we have grown together really well over the months and have improved a lot in terms of play. We have already shown against those above us that we can keep up and win.
Matchwinner Leo Pföderl at Magentasport about today's victory and the overall situation with the polar bears
Matt Fraser has to go to the penalty bench because of too high a stick. But power play isn't exactly a polar bear's strength today. Above all, watch out for LeBlanc!
In the final section, the Augsburg team are so far the more dangerous team. There are still eleven minutes left.
The hosts continue to put a lot of pressure, Pogge has a lot to do.
It comes very convenient for the polar bears. The last minutes before the siren clearly belong to the hosts.
2: 3 – McKiernan with the connecting goal
Again the polar bears respond promptly. McKiernan brings the puck from a distance to the goal, somehow the disc finds its way through the crowd in front of the basement and lands in the corner.
1: 3 – Shorthander LeBlanc
Andrew LeBlanc blocks a shot by John Ramage on his own blue line, gets the target under control and sprints into the third of Berlin. The Augsburg top scorer remains ice cold just in front of Pogge.