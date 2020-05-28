45-arrests-on-the-sidelines-of-meetings-of-the-tuning-scene

A mass brawl with at least 45 involved triggered a major police operation on Sunday morning in Nuremberg. The officers were originally alerted because there were around 200 to 300 people from the tuning scene who heard and danced according to the music. The police arrived with more than two dozen patrol cars.

Immediately after the start of the inspection, the mass brawl occurred, the officials said. Those involved who are not part of the tuning scene were still trying to escape, but were put in by the police. 45 People aged 16 to 26 years were arrested. According to the police 30, they had minor injuries to their faces and hands. What triggered the fight was initially unclear. The police are now investigating suspected assault and breach of the peace.

According to the police, mainly young adults of various nationalities took part in the fight. From the tuning scene, 32 people have to answer for violations of the Infection Protection Act.

A few weeks ago there was a mass brawl in Nuremberg. Around 40 adolescents aged 14 to 17 years had on May 5 arranged for a fight and arranged for a police operation. Ten of them were detained, police said after the incident. During the preliminary arrest of the group, a 16 year-old hit an official with his fist against the head, several young people tried to free those already taken into custody. (Tsp, dpa, Reuters)