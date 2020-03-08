World

4: 3 against Bremerhaven, against DEG in the quarter-finals!

Pre-Play-offs

Nuremberg – Augsburg

Ingolstadt – Wolfsburg

Quarter-finals

Berlin – DEG

Straubing – Bremerhaven

and Mannheim and Munich are still waiting for their opponents

Eisbären Berlin

  • 6

    Louis-Marc Aubry

  • 7

    Austin Ortega

  • 29

    Mark Olver

  • 30

    Leo Pföderl

Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven

(2: 2, 2: 1,

8.3. 2020, 14 Uhr, Mercedes-Benz-Arena, 14. 200 Spectators (sold out)

Closing table

52. Gameday:

Eisbären Berlin – Pinguins Bremerhaven 4: 3 (2: 2, 2: 1, 0: 0)

Adler Mannheim – Schwenninger Wild Wings 4: 2 (2: 0, 0: 1, 2: 1)

ERC Ingolstadt – Grizzlys Wolfsburg 5: 3 (0: 0, 2: 1, 3: 2)

Krefeld Penguins – EHC Red Bull Munich 1: 4 (0: 2, 1: 0, 0: 2)

Augsburg Panther – Kölner Haie 4: 1 ( 0: 0, 2: 1, 2: 0)

Straubing Tigers – Iserlohn Roosters 1: 4 (1: 1, 0: 3, 0: 0)

Nürnberg Ice Tigers – Düsseldorfer EG 3: 2 n.V. (0: 2 , 1: 0, 1: 0/1: 0)

1. EHC Red Bull Munich 52 36 16 + 46 174: 128 108

2. Adler Mannheim 52 34 18 + 48 180: 132 102

3. Straubing Tigers 52 34 18 + 39 175: 136 98

4. Eisbären Berlin 52 32 20 + 25 169: 144 94

5. Düsseldorfer EG 52 30 22 + 15 131: 116 85

6. Penguins Bremerhaven 52 27 25 +9 157: 148 84

7. ERC Ingolstadt 52 29 23 +3 164: 161 81

8th. Nuremberg Ice Tigers 52 28 24 -6 152: 158 81

9 . Grizzlys Wolfsburg 52 26 26 -3 147: 150 74

10. Augsburg Panther 52 22 30 – 10 142: 152 72

11. Cologne Sharks 52 20 32 – 29 124: 153 65

12. Krefeld penguins 52 15 37 – 36 134: 170 52

13. Iserlohn Roosters 52 17 35 – 47 116: 163 51

14. Schwenninger Wild Wings 52 14 38 – 54 119: 173 45


Düsseldorf loses after extension

But that doesn't matter. But they had a bit of a shit, the Düsseldorfers. Although Bremerhaven did not really want to win here, I say.

Auusss !!!

It's against Düsseldorf !!!!!

Another icing

53 seconds here. Overtime in Nuremberg.

Nuremberg and DEG 2: 2 after 60 Minutes

That means Fischtown needs at least two points …

Bremerhaven without goalkeeper

But there is still Pogge.

Two more minutes

Oops. so a desolate game becomes one with an exciting final.

Now it gets exciting again

When Bremerhaven shoots the equalization.

equalization in Nuremberg !!!

hit counts – 2: 2 so. Geez.

equalization in Nuremberg

But still the 2: 2 for the Ice Tigers, but it is still video evidence.

Four more minutes

Sold-out house by the way.

Düsseldorf immediately over

Bremerhaven is still trying …

Five more minutes in Nuremberg

Currently DEG in the Powerplay. It looks a lot like Düsseldorf. Always more.

Ortega …

Menno. But he can do it.

Finale

It is still a good nine minutes.

Pogge !!!!!

Good save, good mood from the Berlin goalie. Greetings to males!

Here is also played

But well. The polar bears now want to win, coach Aubin now wants to win and the fourth row is no longer allowed on the ice.

Fish book shoots penalty

That was close for DEG.

