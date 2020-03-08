World
4: 3 against Bremerhaven, against DEG in the quarter-finals!
Pre-Play-offs
Nuremberg – Augsburg
Ingolstadt – Wolfsburg
Quarter-finals
Berlin – DEG
Straubing – Bremerhaven
and Mannheim and Munich are still waiting for their opponents
(2: 2, 2: 1,
8.3. 2020, 14 Uhr, Mercedes-Benz-Arena, 14. 200 Spectators (sold out)
Closing table
52. Gameday:
Eisbären Berlin – Pinguins Bremerhaven 4: 3 (2: 2, 2: 1, 0: 0)
Adler Mannheim – Schwenninger Wild Wings 4: 2 (2: 0, 0: 1, 2: 1)
ERC Ingolstadt – Grizzlys Wolfsburg 5: 3 (0: 0, 2: 1, 3: 2)
Krefeld Penguins – EHC Red Bull Munich 1: 4 (0: 2, 1: 0, 0: 2)
Augsburg Panther – Kölner Haie 4: 1 ( 0: 0, 2: 1, 2: 0)
Straubing Tigers – Iserlohn Roosters 1: 4 (1: 1, 0: 3, 0: 0)
Nürnberg Ice Tigers – Düsseldorfer EG 3: 2 n.V. (0: 2 , 1: 0, 1: 0/1: 0)
1. EHC Red Bull Munich 52 36 16 + 46 174: 128 108
2. Adler Mannheim 52 34 18 + 48 180: 132 102
3. Straubing Tigers 52 34 18 + 39 175: 136 98
4. Eisbären Berlin 52 32 20 + 25 169: 144 94
5. Düsseldorfer EG 52 30 22 + 15 131: 116 85
6. Penguins Bremerhaven 52 27 25 +9 157: 148 84
7. ERC Ingolstadt 52 29 23 +3 164: 161 81
8th. Nuremberg Ice Tigers 52 28 24 -6 152: 158 81
9 . Grizzlys Wolfsburg 52 26 26 -3 147: 150 74
10. Augsburg Panther 52 22 30 – 10 142: 152 72
11. Cologne Sharks 52 20 32 – 29 124: 153 65
12. Krefeld penguins 52 15 37 – 36 134: 170 52
13. Iserlohn Roosters 52 17 35 – 47 116: 163 51
14. Schwenninger Wild Wings 52 14 38 – 54 119: 173 45
Düsseldorf loses after extension
But that doesn't matter. But they had a bit of a shit, the Düsseldorfers. Although Bremerhaven did not really want to win here, I say.
Auusss !!!
It's against Düsseldorf !!!!!
Another icing
53 seconds here. Overtime in Nuremberg.
Nuremberg and DEG 2: 2 after 60 Minutes
That means Fischtown needs at least two points …
Bremerhaven without goalkeeper
But there is still Pogge.
Two more minutes
Oops. so a desolate game becomes one with an exciting final.
Now it gets exciting again
When Bremerhaven shoots the equalization.
equalization in Nuremberg !!!
hit counts – 2: 2 so. Geez.
equalization in Nuremberg
But still the 2: 2 for the Ice Tigers, but it is still video evidence.
Four more minutes
Sold-out house by the way.
Düsseldorf immediately over
Bremerhaven is still trying …
Five more minutes in Nuremberg
Currently DEG in the Powerplay. It looks a lot like Düsseldorf. Always more.
Ortega …
Menno. But he can do it.
Finale
It is still a good nine minutes.
Pogge !!!!!
Good save, good mood from the Berlin goalie. Greetings to males!
Here is also played
But well. The polar bears now want to win, coach Aubin now wants to win and the fourth row is no longer allowed on the ice.
Fish book shoots penalty
That was close for DEG.