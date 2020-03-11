30-seconds-hand-washing-at-“stayin-'alive”

Regular, thorough hand washing with soap is essential as protection against infection with the coronavirus . The US actress Kristen Bell has published a series of photos on Instagram, which she says makes very clear what really means washing your hands – and makes a difference.

[Aktuelle Informationen zum Coronavirus in Deutschland und Europa finden Sie hier in unserem Newsblog.]

According to Bell, the six photos show Images of one hand – rubbed with a cream, which shows germs under UV light – before washing, after a simple rinse with water, after washing without soap for six seconds and after washing with soap for six, for 15 and for 30 seconds.

What the photos make clear: the germs have disappeared only after you have thoroughly washed your hand for half a minute .

running water, foaming soap, own towel

The experts of the Tagesspiegel editorial team have in their important questions and answers about the corona virus the instructions for proper hand washing summarized as follows:

hands under keep running water , the temperature doesn't matter.

, the temperature doesn't matter. Thoroughly soap up – it must foam well – at least up to the wrist, do not forget the spaces between fingers, pay special attention to fingertips and nails.

– at least up to the wrist, do not forget the spaces between fingers, pay special attention to fingertips and nails. This way at least 20 Wash your hands for seconds , this is about the time that passes when you hear the melody of “Ha ppy Birthday ”is buzzing to itself. And it is significantly more time than we normally spend washing our hands!

, this is about the time that passes when you hear the melody of “Ha ppy Birthday ”is buzzing to itself. And it is significantly more time than we normally spend washing our hands! Rinse thoroughly , then if possible do not use your hand to close the tap, but rather your elbow or a paper towel or tissue.

, then if possible do not use your hand to close the tap, but rather your elbow or a paper towel or tissue. Thoroughly and dry everywhere , with a disposable towel or at home with a personal, from nobody else used towel . Air dryers are less suitable. In public toilets you should then make sure that you do not immediately touch the doorknob that many people use every day, but also use your elbow or a paper handkerchief or the like.

Hit lists for the right amount of time

If you don't always want to sing or buzz “Happy Birthday” for hand washing, you can now use numerous music recommendations .

The “Guardian” has put together a varied hit list, including pieces by A-ha, Dolly Parton and John Cage. Not to be missed – and this should also be due to British humor – “Stayin 'Alive” by the Bee Gees, whose 24 The newspaper recommends a second chorus.

Also helpful is the list that the British journalist Jen Monnier compiled and distributed on Twitter – with pieces by Beyoncé, Fleetwood Mac, Prince or Toto.