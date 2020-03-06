3: 5 loss to Uwe Krupp's Kölner Haien

What does all this mean now?

Düsseldorf is still ahead of Bremerhaven, but there are only six goals. Both teams are certainly qualified for the quarter-finals. On the last matchday, DEG has to join the strong Nuremberg team, who would certainly like to defend seventh place. And the Fischtown Pinguins are coming to Berlin, where this season they were the only team that could not be beaten by the polar bears. The constellation is extremely interesting, well that then all games in parallel around 14 o'clock. If the Berliners win, they are very likely to play against Düsseldorf. If not, it must be calculated.