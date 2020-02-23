World
2700 Berliners travel with – Frankfurt fans protest
Frankfurt fan boycott
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hütter has the upcoming fan boycott of have never experienced their own fans to this extent. “I don't remember ever having such a situation. We have to deal with this situation positively, ”said the coach on Sunday. The Frankfurt fans want to leave the general admission area empty against Union on Monday evening and also refuse to support because of the fan-unfriendly kick-off time. “We respect and accept this decision, which the entire club supports,” emphasized Hütter. Between the Europa League games against Salzburg, Hütter still has to do without his striker Bas Dost, who is struggling with adductor problems. Mijat Gacinovic, who was out in the first leg against Salzburg (4: 1) due to illness, could get fit in time. (AP)
Everything rumble or what?
After the comments by Urs Fischer and Christian Arbeit at the press conference, here is our summary of the Sebastian Polter case.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Union's reaction to the Polter interview
Of course, Sebastian Polter's criticism was the big one The PK and Urs Fischer as well as press spokesman Christian Arbeit had to answer some questions about the dissatisfied striker. “Of course I noticed that,” said Fischer. “Basically, I can understand when players are not satisfied – I have been a player long enough and have met in similar situations.” But he is concerned with the way. “If you go it alone and go public, I don't agree with it and I told Sebastian that too,” Fischer continued. However, since Polter had assured him that he would give everything for the team until the end, the issue was settled for him. He continues to make personal decisions only on the basis of sporting criteria and “these will never be decisions of a personal nature”.
Work added from the club's perspective that, of course, concluded employment contracts would have to be observed. How it will be dealt with if certain clauses are violated – and this certainly includes an interview not approved by the association – but remain internal. “We will never discuss this in public. Discretion is also a quality, “said Work.
We have a goal and that is called relegation. Everybody needs it for that. In the end, we only reach the goal as a team, so personal feelings should be put in the back.
Urs Fischer
First of all the sporting
For the game in Frankfurt on Monday there is a missing Christopher Trimmel further Akaki Gogia (advanced training) and Joshua Mees (muscle injury). Manuel Schmiedebach will also not be available due to muscular problems. Questionable are Keven Schlotterbeck, who suffered from poor health for two days, and Sheraldo Becker (muscular problems). After missing Michael Parensen against Leverkusen, he was able to train with the team on Saturday without complaints. Should Schlotterbeck fail, Parensen or Florian Hübner would be the first replacement candidates. For Trimmel Julian Ryerson will probably be in the starting line-up. “There is a great possibility,” said Urs Fischer with a smile.
Immediately press conference with Urs Fischer
The unusual game date on Monday also ensures an unusual date for the press conference. Urs Fischer comments on Saturday 12. 30 o'clock, it is the first official press appointment since the explosive interview by Sebastian Polter. In addition to questions about the personnel situation and opponents Eintracht Frankfurt, the striker's criticism will certainly also be addressed. As you know Fischer, I don't expect a big outburst of anger à la Giovanni Trapattoni. Ultimately, the Swiss will probably settle the matter internally. It gets interesting anyway. The most important statements of the PK are then here in the blog.
Review of the first duel against Frankfurt
🔴⚪ Those were the days! In the 2nd league we appeared as promoted in March 2002 for the first time against @Eintracht and won a draw. Now it's the first time in the @Bundesliga_DE to the eagles 🚗🤙 #fcunion #SGEFCU #eisern #Undniemalsvergessen
special train to Frankfurt
🚂📅⏰ Good planning is everything, so here are the times of the special train from @EisernerVIRUSeV to the Monday game vs @Eintracht 👉 #fcunion #sonderzug #SGEFCU 🔴⚪
The end is near Polter and Union
The frustration interview with Sebastian Polter's announcement of farewell is the preliminary low point of a long romantic relationship. Here is a summary.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Sebastian Polter hands out against Union
Sebastian Polter's interview in The “Morgenpost” not only contains his announcement that he will leave Union in the summer, but also a lot of frustration, disappointment and criticism. It was well known that the striker is not satisfied with his time in action and is understandable. How openly he complains of a lack of appreciation is astonishing. He was not a player who “defined himself to only play the last minutes” and “imagined everything other than these measly minutes”. In addition, he misses a “fair chance”, by which he means “to get the operating time that the competitor gets over two or three games”. He tears himself up for the club, says Polter, but: “The fans are currently the only department in the club who appreciate that.”
This offer of conversation is only an alibi after I had been advised to change clubs in the summer.
Sebastian Polter in the “Morgenpost” interview
Polter will leave Union in summer
1. FC Union will become an identification figure in summer and a maker of the ascent 2019 to lose. As Sebastian Polter told the “Berliner Morgenpost”, he would leave the club in the summer. The striker's contract expires in the summer, he has not received an offer from Köpenicker: “I consider that the club appreciates the player for his work. But such an offer never came,” he says.
There was an announcement from the club, but Polter would not notice it. “That's why the time has come for me to say that summer is the end of union,” says Polter.
Since the ascent In the Bundesliga, Polter has fallen behind the Iron. He has only played in the league eleven times this season, often only as a substitute. The striker saved his previous two goals of the season for big games: In the strong 1: 2 in Munich he met Bayern, a week later he scored the 1: 0 victory in the derby against Hertha BSC by penalty.
Union struggles
1. FC Union showed one of the most mature performances of the season against Leverkusen and ultimately lost. The processing hurts.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Goodbye!
That should have been from the An der Alten Försterei stadium. Leverkusen takes the points, Union performs well. Until next time, stay sporty!
I am not responsible for the water.
Urs Fischer on the Bosz statement that the court had not been watered and that the ball was therefore rolled more slowly than usual.
That was shit.
Peter Bosz on the pyro break
Urs Fischer: “I think the difference today was that Leverkusen was very efficient and we weren't that efficient. One or the other goal we have to look at it again together. We had great access and managed to force Leverkusen to make mistakes again and again. If you can get back to 2-2, then you should really put a stop to it. “
Peter Bosz: “Union Berlin deserved more today It was exactly as we expected: there was always pressure on the second ball, which they did very well. I think we tried playing football for the first time after Diaby's goal. It is thanks to Union Berlin that we found it so difficult to play. I am very happy and satisfied that we could still turn such a game. “
The report on the events
The game report, the 97 summarizing some dramatic minutes is already there. Colleague Julian Graeber reports.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
A critical captain
“They just can't happen,” says Christopher Trimmel about the three goals. “The security was missing. These are things that we don't want to do.”
The goals against were far too easy.
Union captain Christopher Trimmel
This is what Bayers Kevin Volland thinks
“These are games that are You have to win. You know what to expect, you also know that you have to play the game of Union in a lot of phases. They were first-rate fighters and went a lot on the second balls, so no one came in the first half a nice game. “
We took advantage of the few opportunities we had.
Kevin Volland
That says Robert Andrich
“I've heard a few times in the stands that we played really well. But it's really bitter that you don't take a point with such an achievement. It's just incredibly naive how we defended the three goals. I think all goals are absolutely avoidable. “