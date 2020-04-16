22-million-americans-register-as-unemployed-within-four-weeks

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the US economy with full force. Last week, 5 million 24 million made an initial application for unemployment benefits, the US Department of Labor said in Washington on Thursday. This means that more than 22 million Americans lost their jobs in just four weeks.

Der Pressure on US President Donald Trump to ease the economic constraints imposed by the crisis continues to grow. In the evening, the president is expected to present his exit strategy.

In the 50 US states, more than 635. 000 Coronavirus infections reported – more than in any other country in the world. Around 31. 000 people are already on the consequences of Covid – 19 died. The pandemic in the world's largest economy is not yet in sight. As a result, unions, corporations, and health experts are warning the government against loosening protective measures too soon.

Governors of particularly affected states also call for caution. In a second wave of infections, the effects of a renewed “lockdown” could be significantly greater than the advantage of a quick restart of the economy, the concern is.

More than 90 percent of Americans are under lockdown

The rapid spread of the corona virus has largely brought public life to a standstill in the USA. More than 90 percent of the roughly 330 million Americans are subject to exit restrictions that vary from state to state . Most shops and businesses are closed, restaurants can only deliver food, hotels remain empty. Congresses, sporting events or concerts no longer take place.

Many employees are free until further notice or have already been dismissed. As a result, more than five million Americans are now applying for unemployment benefits every week. Up to March, the number of these first applications was mostly below 100. 000 per week.

President Trump wants to be re-elected in November. His strongest argument so far has been the rapidly growing US economy since taking office. The current slump now threatens his re-election prospects. Therefore, he wants to gradually return to normality from May onwards and hopes that the economy will start again “like a rocket”.

Many experts expect an economic recovery at the earliest next year. A serious recession is looming this year. To mitigate the consequences, the government and Congress passed a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package in late March. The aid could still be increased.