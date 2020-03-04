2020 Virtual Care Market Report- Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022

This report explores the theme of Virtual Care, through coverage of Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring.

Virtual Care is the intersection between digital technologies and healthcare delivery systems. By integrating new and existing digital technologies such as telehealth, connected medical devices, remote monitoring, mobile device apps, and electronic health records, healthcare systems can expand their services to patient populations whenever and however is most convenient to each individual patient. By allowing patients to interact with their healthcare providers digitally, patients are encouraged to seek out continual care without having to incur the consequences of unnecessary travel, limited access to care services, or lost days of work.

Virtual Care offerings allow healthcare systems to greatly expand their patient population reach. This is especially important when dealing with populations living in remote rural regions. Rural areas are generally far less equipped with specialized health services, which can make seeking and receiving treatment for serious chronic or emergency conditions problematic. Through employing digital routes of care, healthcare systems can also ensure that patient populations that are unable to travel, such as the elderly and the injured, are not making unnecessary trips to healthcare facilities when a simple virtual doctor visit would suffice.

The Virtual Care space includes a rich ecosystem of players across the telehealth and remote patient monitoring segments. Telehealth is the capability to perform healthcare visits, checkups, and drug prescription acquisitions over live chat, video, or telephone. Remote patient monitoring technologies enable healthcare systems to track patients vital signs and biomarkers in their own homes. One example of this is the daily monitoring of blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar levels that are transmitted to a physician for continual tracking without requiring a patient to appear physically in the physicians office.

Scope of this Report-

– This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

– The report covers the segments of Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring.

– It includes case studies of emerging technology trends.

– This Virtual Care thematic report provides a top-down outlook for the key players and trends in the telemedicine and remote patient monitoring healthcare segments over the next few years.

