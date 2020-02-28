BusinessHealthScienceTechnologyUncategorizedWorld
2020 Trifluoroacetic Acid Market Report- Segments by Application Analysis, End Users, Regions and Forecast to 2022
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
– Solvay
– Halocarbon
– SRF
– Sinochem
– Bluestar
– Shandong Xingfu
– Zhenfu New Materials
– Nantong Baokai
– Anhui Jinao
Major applications as follows:
– Medical Intermediates
– Pesticide Intermediates
– Others
Major Type as follows:
– 99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid
– 99.9% Trifluoroacetic Acid
– Others
Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is an rganofluorine compound with the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor similar to vinegar, but stronger in acidity. Since it was discovered in 1922, trifluoroacetic acid has proved to be a significant chemical with very distinctive properties. TFA is widely used in organic chemistry for various purposes.
