2020 Switzerland Wealth Management Market Report- Size, Outlook, Share & Forecast To 2025

Switzerland stands out for its high proportion of high net worth (HNW) and mass affluent individuals, making it an attractive market for wealth managers. HNW individuals in Switzerland hold the majority of their wealth in traditional liquid assets such as equities, mutual funds, bonds, and deposits. While there has been continued growth in the Swiss domestic wealth market, the country also remains a popular destination for offshore investments for non-residents. But increasing tax transparency pressures, continued negative interest rates, and global macroeconomic risks will continue to slow down both resident and non-resident market growth.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Switzerlands wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid versus illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

Scope of the Report:

– Affluent individuals accounted for 77.3% of Switzerlands total adult population in 2018, collectively holding 96.7% of the countrys retail wealth.

– Swiss retail investors allocate over half of their wealth to deposits, while equities accounted for 20.5% in 2018.

– Almost a third of Swiss HNW investors wealth was held outside of the country, with general geographic diversification the main reason to invest offshore.

