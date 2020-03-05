2020 Spain Hydropower Analysis Market Report-Global Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities and Outlook 2023

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Spain Hydropower Analysis Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Spain Hydropower Analysis Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Spain Hydropower Analysis Market.

Viesgo Infraestructuras Energeticas SL, Repsol SA, Naturgy Energy Group SA, Iberdrola, S.A., Grupo Ferroatlantica, S.L., EDP Espana SAU, Acciona Energia, S.A. and more…

The research details renewable power market outlook in Spain (includes large hydro and pumped storage, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the Spain hydro market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to hydropower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report:

The report analyses Spain renewable power market and Spain hydropower market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the Spain renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the Spain hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming hydro projects.

– Deal analysis of the Spain hydro market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of hydro sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to hydro sector in Spain.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Hydropower, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Spain, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Hydropower Market, Spain

4.1 Hydropower Market, Spain, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Hydropower Market, Spain, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2 Hydropower Market, Spain, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Hydropower Market, Spain, Net Capacity Additions by Technology, 2010-2030

4.4 Hydropower Market, Spain, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.5 Hydropower Market, Spain, Plants Based Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Hydropower Market, Spain, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.5.2 Hydropower Market, Spain, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.6 Hydropower Market, Spain, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.6.1 Hydropower Market, Spain, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.6.2 Hydropower Market, Spain, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Spain

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Major Policies and Incentives

5.2.1 Renewable Energy, Targets

5.2.2 New Climate Change Plan

5.2.3 Legislation Enacted in 2012 and 2013

5.2.4 The Royal Decree Law 1/2012

5.2.5 The Royal Decree Law 13/2012

5.2.6 The Royal Decree Law 15/2012

5.2.7 The Royal Decree Law 20/2012

5.2.8 The Royal Decree Law 29/2012

5.2.9 The Royal Decree-Law 2/2013

5.2.10 The Royal Decree Law 9/2013

5.2.11 The Royal Decree Law 24/2013

5.2.12 Royal Decree 900/2015 on Self-consumption

5.2.13 Royal Decree 413/2014 on Electricity Generation

5.2.14 Suspension of Solar Power Tax

5.2.15 Sustainable Economy Act

5.2.16 Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Power

5.2.17 Feed-in Premiums

5.2.18 Auctions for Renewable Energy

5.2.19 Tax Regulation Mechanisms

5.2.20 Energy Saving and Diversification Investment Fund

5.2.21 Certification Program for RES Installation

5.2.22 PAREER Program

5.2.23 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power

5.2.24 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind Power

5.2.25 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Bioenergy

5.2.26 Policy Support for Energy Efficiency

6 Hydropower Power Market, Spain, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Viesgo Infraestructuras Energeticas SL

6.1.1 Viesgo Infraestructuras Energeticas SL – Company Overview

6.1.2 Viesgo Infraestructuras Energeticas SL – Major Products and Services

6.1.3 Viesgo Infraestructuras Energeticas SL – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Repsol SA

6.2.1 Repsol SA – Company Overview

6.2.2 Repsol SA – Business Description

6.2.3 Repsol SA – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 Repsol SA – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 Repsol SA – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Naturgy Energy Group SA

6.3.1 Naturgy Energy Group SA – Company Overview

6.3.2 Naturgy Energy Group SA – Business Description

6.3.3 Naturgy Energy Group SA – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 Naturgy Energy Group SA – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 Naturgy Energy Group SA – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Iberdrola, S.A.

6.4.1 Iberdrola, S.A. – Company Overview

6.4.2 Iberdrola, S.A. – Business Description

6.4.3 Iberdrola, S.A. – SWOT Analysis

6.4.4 Iberdrola, S.A. – Major Products and Services

6.4.5 Iberdrola, S.A. – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: Grupo Ferroatlantica, S.L.

6.5.1 Grupo Ferroatlantica, S.L. – Company Overview

6.5.2 Grupo Ferroatlantica, S.L. – Major Products and Services

6.5.3 Grupo Ferroatlantica, S.L. – Head Office

6.6 Company Snapshot: EDP Espana SAU

6.6.1 EDP Espana SAU – Company Overview

6.6.2 EDP Espana SAU – Major Products and Services

6.6.3 EDP Espana SAU – Head Office

6.7 Company Snapshot: Acciona Energia, S.A.

6.7.1 Acciona Energia, S.A. – Company Overview

6.7.2 Acciona Energia, S.A. – Business Description

6.7.3 Acciona Energia, S.A. – SWOT Analysis

6.7.4 Acciona Energia, S.A. – Major Products and Services

6.7.5 Acciona Energia, S.A. – Head Office

7 Appendix

and more…