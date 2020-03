2020 Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market Report- Forecast Growth in Asia-Pacific Markets To $1.05B In 2028

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market.

Seasonal influenza is a viral infection that occurs annually in the winter months from December to March/April in the Northern Hemisphere and from May to August/September in the Southern Hemisphere, though most of India follows Southern Hemisphere seasonality Two types of influenza virus, type A and B, are responsible for the majority of seasonal influenza infections in humans, and due to frequent virus mutations, annual vaccination is recommended. The WHO estimates three to five million cases of severe seasonal influenza infections and 290,000 to 650,000 influenza-related respiratory deaths, most of them in the elderly population. Therefore, many countries recommend annual immunization against seasonal influenza, especially for high-risk groups such as young children, pregnant women, elderly people, and people with chronic diseases, but seasonal influenza is not on the national immunization schedule in China and India.

Immunization provides the best protection against the influenza virus and vaccines have been available for decades with a recent switch from trivalent to quadrivalent vaccines that protect against each two influenza type A and two B strains. Traditionally, seasonal influenza vaccines have been produced in eggs, but a slow manufacturing process and viral egg-adaptations have led to a push for cell-based and recombinant vaccine production methods in recent years.

During the 10-year forecast period, there are nine pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 3GM from $914M in 2018 to $1.05B in 2028, which represents a CAGR of 1.4%.

The late-stage pipeline for seasonal influenza vaccines in the 3GM includes the first quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccines in China from Sinovac, Chongqing Zhifei, and Wuhan, as well as a quadrivalent formulation of Fluad. Quadrivalent live-attenuated vaccines will launch in India (from the Serum Institute) and Japan (AstraZeneca’s FluMist, licensed by Daiichi Sankyo). Furthermore, two new inactivated quadrivalent vaccines from Biken and Denka Seiken will launch during the forecast period, as well as a novel plant-based influenza vaccine in Japan.

Medicago’s MDG-2271 will be the first non-egg-based vaccine to launch in the 3GM, addressing the urgent unmet need of influenza vaccine efficacy by shortening production time and minimizing virus mutations.

Another major unmet need in the 3GM is a high vaccination rate and the lack of government support for seasonal influenza immunization in China and India, resulting in vaccination rates around 2%. Vaccination rates in Japan are projected to remain low due to vaccine hesitancy and skepticism.

– Overview of seasonal influenza, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

– Topline Seasonal influenza market revenue from 2018-2028. The annual cost of immunization and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

– Key topics covered include current vaccination options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting seasonal influenza vaccine sales in the 3GM.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the APAC seasonal influenza vaccine market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

