2020 Seasonal Influenza Market Report- Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2026

Seasonal influenza is a contagious respiratory viral illness. There are four types of seasonal influenza viruses (A, B, C, and D); however, only types A and B cause human disease of public health concern. Influenza transmission occurs when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk and disseminate droplets. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who then inhale them into the lungs. GlobalData epidemiologists identified country-specific population-based studies published in peer-reviewed journal articles and government-collated surveillance data to build the influenza forecast and utilized appropriate proxy data where applicable.

In 2018, there were 18,518,017 cases of lab-confirmed seasonal influenza in the 3GM combined. India had the most cases among the 3GM with 9,561,398 cases, followed by China with 7,611,389 cases. By 2028, the 3GM will have very little change in incident cases of lab-confirmed seasonal influenza, with 18,578,681 cases, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.03%.

Vaccination is an effective way to prevent influenza in the youngest population, as vaccine effectiveness is the strongest in younger populations. However, vaccination rates in China and India remain extremely low, at around 1-2% in the general population. In Japan, vaccination is better, at 29% in 2018 for the general population and 40% for ages 0-4 years. However, vaccination rates in Japan are low compared with Western markets, such as the US, where up to 70% of children ages 0-4 years are vaccinated.