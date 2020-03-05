2020 Mexico Wind Power Market Report- Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Mexico Wind Power Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Mexico Wind Power Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Mexico Wind Power Market.

The research details renewable power market outlook in Mexico (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Mexico wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report:

The report analyses Mexico renewable power market and Mexico wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Mexico renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Mexico wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of Mexico wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to wind power sector in Mexico.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy this Report:

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Mexico wind power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents in this Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

2.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

2.6 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Wind Power Market, Mexico

4.1 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

4.2 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.3.1 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.3.2 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Upcoming Projects, 2019

4.3.3 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.4 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.4.2 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Mexico

5.1 Overview

5.2 Electricity Industry Law

5.3 Guidelines establishing and issuing Clean Energy Certificates

5.4 Clean Energy Certificate

5.5 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement (COP21)

5.6 Energy Transition Law (Ley de Transición Energética, LTE)

5.7 National Energy Strategy

5.8 General Law of Climate Change (Ley General de Cambio Climático)

5.9 Auction Mechanism

5.9.1 Auction 1

5.9.2 Auction 2

5.9.3 Auction 3

5.9.4 Auction 4 (Cancelled)

5.9.5 Mid-term Auction

5.10 Net-Metering/Net Billing

5.11 Law for the Sustainable Use of Energy (Ley para el Aprovechamiento Sustentable de la Energía, LASE)

5.12 Law for Sustainable Use of Energy and the National Program for the Sustainable Use of Energy (PRONASE)

5.13 Renewable Energy Promotion-PromovER

5.14 Removal of custom duty on Imported Solar Modules

5.15 21st Century Power Partnership (21CPP)

5.16 Accelerated Depreciation

5.17 Wheeling Service Agreement for Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources

5.18 Methodology to Establish Service Charges for the Transmission of Renewable Electricity

5.19 Resolution on transmission charges for renewable energy generators

5.20 Grid Interconnection Contract for Renewable Energy

5.21 Light for Mexico Program

5.22 Income Tax Law

5.23 Resolution on Interconnection of large hydro plants

5.24 Geothermal Energy Act

5.25 Law for the Promotion and Development of Bioenergy

5.26 Value Added Agribusiness Risk Sharing Schemes

5.27 Program for Financing of Electric Energy Saving

5.28 Green Mortgage Program

6 Wind Power Market, Mexico, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV

6.1.1 Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV – Company Overview

6.1.2 Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV – Major Products and Services

6.1.3 Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Enel Green Power Mexico S de RL de CV

6.2.1 Enel Green Power Mexico S de RL de CV – Company Overview

6.2.2 Enel Green Power Mexico S de RL de CV – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: EDF Renewables SA

6.3.1 EDF Renewables SA – Company Overview

6.3.2 EDF Renewables SA – Business Description

6.3.3 EDF Renewables SA – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 EDF Renewables SA – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 EDF Renewables SA – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Comision Federal de Electricidad

6.4.1 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Company Overview

6.4.2 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Business Description

6.4.3 Comision Federal de Electricidad – SWOT Analysis

6.4.4 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Major Products and Services

6.4.5 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: Acciona Energia Internacional SA

6.5.1 Acciona Energia Internacional SA – Company Overview

6.5.2 Acciona Energia Internacional SA – Business Description

6.5.3 Acciona Energia Internacional SA – SWOT Analysis

6.5.4 Acciona Energia Internacional SA – Major Products and Services

6.5.5 Acciona Energia Internacional SA – Head Office

7 Appendix

and more..