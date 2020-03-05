2020 Japan Wind Power Market- Growth with New Technology, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Forecasts 2024

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Japan Wind Power Analysis Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Japan Wind Power Analysis Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Japan Wind Power Analysis Market.

The research details renewable power market outlook in Japan (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Japan wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report:

The report analyses Japan renewable power market and Japan wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Japan renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Japan wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of Japan wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to wind power sector in Japan.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.3.1 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

2.3.2 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Japan, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Wind Power Market, Japan

4.1 Wind Power Market, Japan, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Wind Power Market, Japan, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

4.2 Wind Power Market, Japan, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Wind Market, Japan, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Wind Power Market, Japan, Project Based Analysis

4.4.1 Wind Power Market, Japan, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.4.2 Wind Power Market, Japan, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Wind Power Market, Japan, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Wind Power Market, Japan, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Wind Power Market, Japan, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Power Market, Japan, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Japan Renewable Energy Policy Platform

5.3 Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Energy

5.4 Amendment of the Renewable Energy Act (New Feed-in Tariff Act)

5.5 Multi-year Tariff

5.6 Renewable Energy Auctions

5.6.1 Solar PV Auctions

5.6.2 Offshore Wind auctions

5.7 New Offshore Wind Bill

5.8 Strategic Energy Plan, 2018

5.9 Long-Term Energy Supply and Demand Outlook

5.10 Renewable Energy Target Share:

5.11 Green Investment Tax System

5.12 Establishment of New Energy Development Organization

5.13 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) in Japan

5.13.1 J Credit

5.13.2 Green Energy Certificate

5.13.3 Non-Fossil Value Certificate (NFV)

6 Wind Power Market, Japan, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Tokyu Land Corp

6.1.1 Tokyu Land Corp – Company Overview

6.1.2 Tokyu Land Corp – Business Description

6.1.3 Tokyu Land Corp – Major Products and Services

6.1.4 Tokyu Land Corp – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc

6.2.1 Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – Company Overview

6.2.2 Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – Business Description

6.2.3 Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Japan Wind Development Co Ltd

6.3.1 Japan Wind Development Co Ltd – Company Overview

6.3.2 Japan Wind Development Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.3.3 Japan Wind Development Co Ltd – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Green Power Investment Corporation

6.4.1 Green Power Investment Corporation – Company Overview

6.4.2 Green Power Investment Corporation – Major Products and Services

6.4.3 Green Power Investment Corporation – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: Eurus Energy Holdings Corp

6.5.1 Eurus Energy Holdings Corp – Company Overview

6.5.2 Eurus Energy Holdings Corp – Major Products and Services

6.5.3 Eurus Energy Holdings Corp – Head Office

7 Appendix

