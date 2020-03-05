2020 Indonesia Wealth Management Market Report- Size, Share, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Indonesia Wealth Management Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Indonesia Wealth Management Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Indonesia Wealth Management Market.

While the Indonesian affluent market remains small, it is set for continuous strong growth. In 2018, the affluent population (comprising high-net-worth [HNW] and mass affluent individuals) accounted for only 0.71% of adults in the country. However, the segment held 95.4% of Indonesias total onshore liquid assets in 2018, with mass affluents alone holding more than half.

Indonesian HNW investors hold the majority (89.9%) of their investments in liquid assets such as equities, mutual funds, deposits, and bonds. However, wealth managers must remain aware of the slowly increasing investments in illiquid assets, with their proportion expected to rise over the coming years.

Indonesias retail savings and investments market has been growing at a constant pace and this trend is expected to continue over the next five years. Overall, the value of the market tripled from $108bn in 2008 to $326bn in 2018 and is expected to cross the $400bn mark in 2022.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Indonesias wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid versus illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

– Affluent individuals accounted for 0.7% of Indonesias total adult population in 2018, collectively holding 95.4% of the countrys retail wealth.

– Deposits remain the preferred investment avenue among Indonesian retail investors, accounting for 66.8% of the total liquid retail savings and investments in 2018.

– 26.8% of Indonesian HNW investors wealth was held outside of the country, with tax efficiency being the main reason to invest offshore.

