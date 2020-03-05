2020 Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Report- Technology Trends, Key Players, and Regional Forecast to 2027

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market.

The research details renewable power market outlook in Indonesia (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Indonesia solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report:

The report analyses Indonesia renewable power market and Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Indonesia renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Indonesia solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of Indonesia solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in Indonesia.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Solar PV Market, Indonesia

4.1 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Plant Based Analysis, 2018-2030

4.3.1 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.3.2 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.3.3 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.4 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.5 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Indonesia

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Green Energy Policy

5.3 Small Distributed Power Generation Using Renewable Energy

5.4 Medium-Scale Power Generation Using Renewable Energy

5.5 Income Tax Reduction for Energy Development Projects

5.6 Value-Added Tax and Import Duty Exemption for Renewable Energy Property

5.7 Electricity Purchase from Small- and Medium-Scale Renewable Energy

5.8 Ceiling Tariffs for Geothermal

5.9 Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass

5.10 Power Purchase from Solar PV Plants

5.11 Solar Feed-in-Tariffs

5.12 New Tariff Regime for Renewables

5.13 New Geothermal Law

5.13.1 Auctions for Geothermal Working Areas (WKP)

5.14 Clean Technology Fund

5.15 Green Climate Fund

5.16 Geothermal Fund

5.17 Other Electricity Sector Regulations

5.17.1 Ministerial Decree number 10/2017 (MEMR 10/2017)

5.17.2 Ministerial Decree number 11/2017 (MEMR 11/2017)

5.18 New Electricity Procurement Business Plan (RUPTL), 2019-2028

5.19 Revocation of 32 regulations in the Energy and Minerals Sector in 2018

6 Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Sharp Corp

6.1.1 Sharp Corp – Company Overview

6.1.2 Sharp Corp – Business Description

6.1.3 Sharp Corp – SWOT Analysis

6.1.4 Sharp Corp – Major Products and Services

6.1.5 Sharp Corp – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Itochu Corp

6.2.1 Itochu Corp – Company Overview

6.2.2 Itochu Corp – Business Description

6.2.3 Itochu Corp – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 Itochu Corp – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 Itochu Corp – Head Office

7 Appendix

and more…