2020 Engine technologies Market Report- Trends, Demand, Key Players, and Regional Data Statistics
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging light vehicle engine technologies required to meet CO2 and fuel economy mandates, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Scope of the Report-
– This report contains an overview of an automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts, supported by information drawn from GlobalData’s extensive range of sources.
Reasons to buy this Report-
– This report has been extracted from GlobaData’s regularly updated online Automotive Intelligence Center.
– Containing content, tools and services not found in this report, GlobalData’s AIC offers a cost-effective multi-user car market research solution.
Table of Contents in this Report-
Introduction
Pester analysis
Market forecasts
48 volt mild hybrids
Diesel engines
Forecasts – forced induction total
Fuel injection systems
Hydrogen market projections
Petrol engines
VW diesel emission scandal
OEM overview
BMW
Daimler
Fiat-Chrysler
Ford
GM
Honda
Honda engine that’s 45% thermally efficient
Hyundai-Kia
Jaguar Land Rover
Mazda
Nissan
PSA Groupe
Renault
Subaru Corporation
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo
Supplier overview
BorgWarner
BorgWarner
Bosch-Mahle
Continental AG
Delphi Technologies
Denso
Federal-Mogul
Hanon Systems
Honeywell International Inc.
IHI/IHI Charging Systems International
Keihin Corp
Mahle
Mahle
Martinrea
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Modine
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding)
Sogefi
Stanadyne
Valeo
Wabco
Others
Technology overview
48V mild hybrids
OEM 48V activity
Supplier 48V activity
What will 48V bring?
Alternatives to electrification
Biodiesel
Ethanol
Future fuels conclusions
Hydrogen
Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) – fuel-cell vehicles
General Motors – fuel-cell vehicles
Honda – fuel-cell vehicles
Hyundai – fuel-cell vehicles
Toyota – fuel-cell vehicles
Natural gas and LPG
Atkinson developments
Thermally efficient Toyota and Honda engines
Downsizing/downspeeding
Active engine mounts
Pendulum dampers
Energy recovery
Exhaust gas heat recovery
KERS
Rankine heat engines
Stirling engines
Thermoelectric generators
Thermoelectric nanowires
van der Waals Schottky diode
Forced induction
Forced induction technical developments
Fuel injection systems
Diesel
Injection rate shaping
Rail pressures
Supplier competitive positioning diesel injection
Variable nozzle
Other developments
Petrol
Supplier competitive positioning for petrol injection
Full (parallel or power-split) hybrids
Other alternative engines
HCCI/CAI
OEMs and HCCI
Ignition
Alternative ignition systems
Lean burn
Materials
Engine blocks
Split cycle engines
Stratified charge
Variable compression ratio
Variable compression ratio engines
Variable displacement engine
Variable Valve Actuation
Camless engines
Cylinder deactivation
Diesel VVA
and more…