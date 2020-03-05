BusinessHealthScienceTechnologyUncategorizedWorld
2020 Electrified vehicles Market Report- In-Depth Analysis, Emerging Technology Trends, Key Players, and Regional Forecast to 2027
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
This report contains an overview of an automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts.
This report has been extracted from GlobalData's regularly updated online Automotive Intelligence Center.
– Containing content, tools, and services not found in this report, GlobalData’s AIC offers a cost-effective multi-user car market research solution.
Table of Contents in this Report-
Introduction
Pester analysis
Wells to wheels carbon balance
Alternatives to electrification
Biodiesel
Ethanol
Future fuels conclusions
Hydrogen
Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) – fuel-cell vehicles
General Motors – fuel-cell vehicles
Honda – fuel-cell vehicles
Hydrogen market projections
Hyundai – fuel-cell vehicles
Toyota – fuel-cell vehicles
Natural gas and LPG
Electric trucks
Electric utility capacity
Electrified vehicle technology
Electric-drive vehicles
BEV
E-REV
Hybrids
Full (parallel or power-split) hybrids
Mild hybrids
Plug-in parallel hybrids
Start-stop systems
Forecasts
Forecast data
Advanced battery forecasts
Electric vehicle forecasts
Full hybrids forecast
Mild hybrid forecasts
48 volt mild hybrids
Plug-in hybrid forecasts
Production history of electrified vehicles
Battery electric vehicles
Full hybrid vehicles
Mild hybrid vehicles
PHEV/EREV vehicles
Forecast drivers
Battery cost projections
China
Fuel prices
Lithium-ion cell production capacity
Regional preferences
Regulation of carbon and other emissions
Vehicle costs, new financial models, and battery costs
Geopolitics of lithium
Loss of OEM control over core technology
Product landscape
Battery companies
A123 Systems, Inc.
AESC
Altair Nano Technologies
BAK
Blue Energy Co. Ltd.
BYD Auto
CALB
CBAK Energy Technology Inc
Continental AG
Deutsche ACCUmotive
Electrovaya
Enerdel
EnerSys
Enertech
E-One Moli Energy
Exide Technologies
Gotian Inc
GS Yuasa Corp
Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd
Johnson Controls Inc.
Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
K2 Energy Solutions
Kokam
Leclanche
LG Chem
Lifan
Lishen
Li-Tec
Lithium Americas
Lithium Energy Japan
Northvolt
Optimum Nano
Panasonic Corporation
Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd
Rexnamo Electro
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung SDI
SB LiMotive
SK Innovation
Solid Power
TerraE
Toshiba
Valence Technology
Electric vehicles
Group 1: In production
BMW – Mini
Coda
Daimler: Smart – Mercedes-Benz
General Motors electrics
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Renault
Subaru electrics
Tesla
Think
Volvo (Geely) – electric cars
Group 2: The cautious
Bolloré Group
BYD
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – electrics
Ford
Honda
Hyundai-Kia
Karma (was Fisker)
Mahindra Reva
NEVS (was Saab)
PSA Groupe
Tata
Toyota
VW Group electric vehicles
Audi electric vehicles
Porsche electric vehicles
SEAT electric vehicles
Skoda electic vehicles
Volkswagen electric vehicles
Group 3: The intenders
Aptera
Byton
Dongfeng-Nissan
Dyson
Faraday Future
Fisker Inc.
Heuliez
Jaguar Land Rover electrics
Lotus
Lucid
Magna
Mazda electric cars
Nio
Proton
Rivian
SAIC
Suzuki
Yamaha / Gordon Murray Design
Full hybrids
Full hybrid companies
Group 2: The second tier
BMW
BYD
Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – hybrids, plug-in hybrids
Ford
General Motors hybrids
Honda
Hyundai-Kia
Jaguar Land Rover hybrids
Mazda
Mitsubishi
Nissan
PSA Groupe
Volvo / Geely
VW Group hybrids
Audi
Bentley
Porsche
koda
Volkswagen
Group 3: The intenders
Changan
Renault
Saab
SAIC
Toyota
Higher capacity, lithium cells
Plug-in hybrids: 2012 Prius & others
Three Prius generations and other hybrids
Mild hybrids
Mild hybrid companies
BMW
Changan
Chery
General Motors mild hybrids
Honda
Hyundai-Kia
Mercedes-Benz
PSA Groupe
Subaru hybrids
Suzuki
and more…