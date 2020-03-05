2020 Coronavirus Infection Market Report- Drug Profile, Comparative Analysis, Top Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Coronavirus Infection Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Coronavirus Infection Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Coronavirus Infection Market.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=531461

Coronavirus Infection Market Top Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development-

AstraZeneca Plc

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.

Humabs BioMed SA

Kineta, Inc.

NanoViricides, Inc.

Novavax, Inc.

Organic Vaccines

Phelix Therapeutics, LLC

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

and more…

The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Coronavirus Infection, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The report also covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history, and the latest news and press releases. Additionally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in therapeutic development for Coronavirus Infection and features dormant and discontinued projects.

ReportsnReports report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Drug profiles featured in the report undergoes periodic review following a stringent set of processes to ensure that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

The report helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope of Coronavirus Infection Market Report-

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Coronavirus Infection

The report reviews pipeline therapeutics for Coronavirus Infection by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved Coronavirus Infection therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report assesses Coronavirus Infection therapeutics based on drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

The report reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Coronavirus Infection

Reasons to Buy Coronavirus Infection Market Report-

Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Coronavirus Infection

Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics

Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Coronavirus Infection pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.

Single User License: US $ 2000

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=531461

Table of Contents in Coronavirus Infection Market Report-

Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 5

List of Figures 5

Introduction 6

Global Markets Direct Report Coverage 6

Coronavirus Infection Overview 7

Therapeutics Development 8

Pipeline Products for Coronavirus Infection – Overview 8

Pipeline Products for Coronavirus Infection – Comparative Analysis 9

Coronavirus Infection – Therapeutics under Development by Companies 10

Coronavirus Infection – Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes 11

Coronavirus Infection – Pipeline Products Glance 12

Clinical Stage Products 12

Early Stage Products 13

Unknown Stage Products 14

Coronavirus Infection – Products under Development by Companies 15

Coronavirus Infection – Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes 16

Coronavirus Infection – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 17

AstraZeneca Plc 17

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. 18

Humabs BioMed SA 19

Kineta, Inc. 20

NanoViricides, Inc. 21

Novavax, Inc. 22

Organic Vaccines 23

Phelix Therapeutics, LLC 24

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 25

Coronavirus Infection – Therapeutics Assessment 26

Assessment by Monotherapy Products 26

Assessment by Target 27

Assessment by Mechanism of Action 29

Assessment by Route of Administration 31

Assessment by Molecule Type 33

Drug Profiles 35

coronavirus vaccine – Drug Profile 35

Product Description 35

Mechanism of Action 35

R&D Progress 35

coronavirus vaccine – Drug Profile 36

Product Description 36

Mechanism of Action 36

R&D Progress 36

Drugs to Inhibit Cathepsin L for Infectious Diseases – Drug Profile 37

Product Description 37

Mechanism of Action 37

R&D Progress 37

FBR-001 – Drug Profile 38

Product Description 38

Mechanism of Action 38

R&D Progress 38

interferon alfa-n3 – Drug Profile 39

Product Description 39

Mechanism of Action 39

R&D Progress 39

interferon beta-1a – Drug Profile 41

Product Description 41

Mechanism of Action 41

R&D Progress 41

LCA-60 – Drug Profile 43

Product Description 43

Mechanism of Action 43

R&D Progress 43

MERS-CoV Vaccine – Drug Profile 44

Product Description 44

Mechanism of Action 44

R&D Progress 44

Middle East respiratory syndrome vaccine – Drug Profile 45

Product Description 45

Mechanism of Action 45

R&D Progress 45

Monoclonal Antibodies for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome – Drug Profile 46

Product Description 46

Mechanism of Action 46

R&D Progress 46

Monoclonal Antibody for Coronavirus Infection – Drug Profile 47

Product Description 47

Mechanism of Action 47

R&D Progress 47

SAB-301 – Drug Profile 48

Product Description 48

Mechanism of Action 48

R&D Progress 48

Small Molecule for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Human Coronavirus Infection – Drug Profile 49

Product Description 49

Mechanism of Action 49

R&D Progress 49

Small Molecules for Viral Infections – Drug Profile 50

Product Description 50

Mechanism of Action 50

R&D Progress 50

Small Molecules to Agonize IRF-3 for Viral Infections – Drug Profile 51

Product Description 51

Mechanism of Action 51

R&D Progress 51

SSYA-10001 – Drug Profile 52

Product Description 52

Mechanism of Action 52

R&D Progress 52

Coronavirus Infection – Recent Pipeline Updates 53

Coronavirus Infection – Dormant Projects 58

Coronavirus Infection – Product Development Milestones 59

Featured News & Press Releases 59

Oct 19, 2015: Hemispherx Biopharma Europe Receives Positive Opinion on Application for Orphan Designation by the European Medicines Agency for Alferon N Injection to Treat Patients with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome 59

Apr 30, 2014: New Experimental Vaccine Produces Immune Response Against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 59

Appendix 61

Methodology 61

Coverage 61

Secondary Research 61

Primary Research 61

Expert Panel Validation 61

Contact Us 61

Disclaimer 62

and more..