2020 Braking systems Market Report- Trends, Revenue and Market Growth, Overview, Forecast Till 2023
ReportsnReports added a new report on The Braking systems Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Braking systems Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Braking systems Market.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive original equipment (OE) foundation and electronic braking sector and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends, and market size forecasts.
Scope of this Report-
– This report contains an overview of an automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts, supported by information drawn from GlobalData’s extensive range of sources.
Table of Contents in this Report-
Introduction
Pester analysis
Companies
Electronic brake companies
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
Advics
Continental AG
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
ZF
Customers and contracts
Infrastructure
Merger and acquisition activity
Others
Autoliv
Bendix CVS
Haldex
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Mando Corporation
NTN Corporation
Wabco
Foundation brake companies
Accuride Corporation
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
Advics
Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd
Brembo S.p.A.
BWI Group
Chassis Brakes International Group
Continental AG
Delphi Automotive LLP
Federal Mogul Corporation
Infrastructure
Honeywell
Mando Corporation
Meritor, Inc
Robert Bosch GmbH
TMD Friction
Wabco Vehicle Control Systems
ZF
Others
AC Delco
ATE
Bendix
Compact International
ContiTech Vibration Control
Cooper Standard
Edscha
EnPro Industries
Hella Pagid
ITT Corporation
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus
ZF
Forecasts
Anti-lock braking systems
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Disc brakes
Drum brakes
Electric parking brakes
Electronic stability control systems
Glossary of braking terms and acronyms
Markets
Market shares – electronic brakes
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
South America
Market shares – foundation brakes
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
Technologies
Anti-lock braking system developments
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Brake calipers
Brake discs and pads
Bosch’s solutions
Brembo’s solutions
Continental’s solutions
Federal-Mogul’s solutions
IFR Automotive’s solutions
Trelleborg Automotive’s solutions
Brake-by-wire developments
Braking assistance system developments
Electric parking brake developments
Electronic stability control system developments
Future foundation brake developments
Other electronic brake system innovations
Predictive emergency brake control developments
Regenerative braking systems
and more…