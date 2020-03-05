BusinessHealthScienceTechnologyUncategorized
2020 Active and Passive Safety Systems Market Report- Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
ReportsnReports added a new report on The Active and Passive Safety Systems Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Active and Passive Safety Systems Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Active and Passive Safety Systems Market.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE automotive active and passive safety systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Scope of the Report-
– This report contains an overview of an automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts, supported by information drawn from GlobalData’s extensive range of sources.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– This report has been extracted from GlobaData’s regularly updated online Automotive Intelligence Center.
– Containing content, tools and services not found in this report, GlobalData’s AIC offers a cost-effective multi-user car market research solution.
Table of Contents in this Report-
Introduction
Pester analysis
Companies
Active and passive safety
Autoliv Inc.
Continental AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
Takata Corporation
Infrastructure
Merger and acquisition activity
ZF
Customers and contracts
Infrastructure
Passive safety
Active safety
Aptiv PLC
Bendix CVS
Denso Corporation
Ficosa International, S.A.
Huf Electronics
Magneti Marelli
NXP Semiconductor
Valeo SA
Others
CTS Corporation
Gentex
Harman
Jabil Inc
Magna International Inc.
Mando
Mobileye
Omron Corporation
Pioneer
Tung Thih Electronic
ZF
Passive safety
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
Joyson Safety Systems
Customers and contracts
Infrastructure
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
Others
Hyosung
iSi Automotive
Tokai Rika
Forecasts
Active safety
Adaptive cruise control
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Autonomous vehicles
Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
Lane departure warning systems
Parking assistance systems
Rearview cameras
Passive safety
Market forecasts
Frontal airbags
Side curtain airbags
Side impact airbags
Markets
Active safety
Electronic braking systems’ market shares
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
South America
Market drivers
Market shares
Research findings
Survey shows distrust of full autonomous vehicles
Why people become distracted while driving
Emerging markets
Passive safety
Market drivers
Market segmentation
Market shares
Asian market
Chinese market
European market
Indian market
North American market
Technologies
Accident research
Accidents happen
Active safety
Driver assistance systems
Adaptive cruise control
Blind spot detection systems
Head-up display
Lane departure warning systems
Other driver assistance
Aisin Seiki’s solutions
Aptiv’s electronically scanning radar
Audible warnings in the autonomous car
Autoliv’s Stereo Vision Sensing system
Banner Engineering’s radar-based sensors
Bosch’s mid-range radar sensors
Bosch’s parking solutions
B-segment Nissan Note features self-cleaning rearview camera
Cadillac uses seat vibrations to warn drivers of crash threats
Continental offers advance warning about low road grip
Continental’s crash sensors
Continental’s DAS solution for buses and trucks
Continental’s ‘driver focus’ vehicle
Continental’s emergency steer assist
Continental’s Multimedia Radio Navigation system
Continental’s system warns wrong way drivers
Denso’s image recognition technology
Denso’s laser radar
Denso’s millimetre-wave radar
EyeSight’s solutions
Ford’s solutions
Freescale Semiconductor’s solutions
GM’s solutions
Harman’s solution
Hyundai Motor’s solutions
JLR’s solutions
Laser-based head-up display developed by Aptiv
Nissan’s emergency assist for pedal misapplication
Radar that detects end of traffic jams and actuates emergency brakes
Renesas Electronics’ solution
Renesas Electronics’ solutions
Subaru’s solution
Toshiba’s solutions
Valeo’s DAS for electric vehicles
ZF’s solutions
Parking assistance systems
Bosch’s solution
Ficosa’s solution
Hitachi Automotive Systems’ solution
Valeo’s solution
Tomorrow’s driver assistance
Aptiv’s RACam
Aptiv’s vision systems
BMW’s vision of automated parking
Bosch’s vision of automated driving
Continental’s camera monitor system
Continental’s sensor technologies
Denso Ten’s solution
Ford’s solutions
GM’s solutions
Haptic steering wheel
Hitachi Automotive Systems’ solution
Honda’s solutions
JLR’s solutions
Kia’s solutions
Nissan’s solutions
Opel’s solutions
Optical sensors
Panasonic’s solutions
PSA Group’s solutions
Rear camera displays
Self-driving vehicles will be available by 2020
Subaru’s solutions
Technologies to assist older drivers
Toyota’s pre-collision system
UR:BAN
Visteon’s camera-enhanced cockpit concept
Visteon’s solutions
Volvo’s solutions
Electronic braking systems
Anti-lock braking system developments
Braking assistance system developments
Electronic Stability Control system developments
Predictive emergency brake control developments
Technology developments
Tomorrows steering systems
Tyres
Other
Run-flat tyres
Tyre pressure monitoring systems
Lighting
Adaptive front lighting systems
Daytime running lights
Other lighting system developments
Gentex’s SmartBeam
Night vision systems
Passive safety
Active head restraints
Frontal airbags
Airbag satellite
Autoliv’s smart belt system
Takata’s airbag venting technology
Other applications
Autoliv’s thin windshield pillar
Brembo’s airbag jackets for motorcyclists
Denso’s pedestrian collision detection sensor
Ford develops digital human child body models
Freescale Semiconductor sensors for airbag systems
Mercedes-Benz Pre-Safe
Passive safety system for electric light truck
Rear seat centre airbag
Second generation head protection systems for convertibles from TRW
Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision
Seatbelts
Active seatbelt buckle
Autoliv’s next generation seatbelts
Bag-in-belt from Autoliv
Continental’s Active Emergency Belt Control
Dynamic locking tongue seatbelt technology from TRW
Inflatable seatbelts
Ford’s rear inflatable seat belts
Inflatable seatbelt from Key Safety Systems
Next generation seatbelt pretensioner from TRW
Seatbelt tension sensors from Joyson Safety Systems
Self-adaptive seat belt load limiting system from TRW
Three-point seatbelt from Autoliv
Side airbags
Pelvis-Thorax Side Airbag from Joyson Safety Systems
Regulations and test requirements
Active safety regulation and test rating update
Passive safety regulations
Passive safety test ratings
and more..