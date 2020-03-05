2020 Active and Passive Safety Systems Market Report- Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Active and Passive Safety Systems Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Active and Passive Safety Systems Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Active and Passive Safety Systems Market.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2940637

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE automotive active and passive safety systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Scope of the Report-

– This report contains an overview of an automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts, supported by information drawn from GlobalData’s extensive range of sources.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– This report has been extracted from GlobaData’s regularly updated online Automotive Intelligence Center.

– Containing content, tools and services not found in this report, GlobalData’s AIC offers a cost-effective multi-user car market research solution.

Single User License: US $ 1503

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2940637

Table of Contents in this Report-

Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Active and passive safety

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Takata Corporation

Infrastructure

Merger and acquisition activity

ZF

Customers and contracts

Infrastructure

Passive safety

Active safety

Aptiv PLC

Bendix CVS

Denso Corporation

Ficosa International, S.A.

Huf Electronics

Magneti Marelli

NXP Semiconductor

Valeo SA

Others

CTS Corporation

Gentex

Harman

Jabil Inc

Magna International Inc.

Mando

Mobileye

Omron Corporation

Pioneer

Tung Thih Electronic

ZF

Passive safety

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Joyson Safety Systems

Customers and contracts

Infrastructure

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Others

Hyosung

iSi Automotive

Tokai Rika

Forecasts

Active safety

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Autonomous vehicles

Head-Up Displays (HUDs)

Lane departure warning systems

Parking assistance systems

Rearview cameras

Passive safety

Market forecasts

Frontal airbags

Side curtain airbags

Side impact airbags

Markets

Active safety

Electronic braking systems’ market shares

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Market drivers

Market shares

Research findings

Survey shows distrust of full autonomous vehicles

Why people become distracted while driving

Emerging markets

Passive safety

Market drivers

Market segmentation

Market shares

Asian market

Chinese market

European market

Indian market

North American market

Technologies

Accident research

Accidents happen

Active safety

Driver assistance systems

Adaptive cruise control

Blind spot detection systems

Head-up display

Lane departure warning systems

Other driver assistance

Aisin Seiki’s solutions

Aptiv’s electronically scanning radar

Audible warnings in the autonomous car

Autoliv’s Stereo Vision Sensing system

Banner Engineering’s radar-based sensors

Bosch’s mid-range radar sensors

Bosch’s parking solutions

B-segment Nissan Note features self-cleaning rearview camera

Cadillac uses seat vibrations to warn drivers of crash threats

Continental offers advance warning about low road grip

Continental’s crash sensors

Continental’s DAS solution for buses and trucks

Continental’s ‘driver focus’ vehicle

Continental’s emergency steer assist

Continental’s Multimedia Radio Navigation system

Continental’s system warns wrong way drivers

Denso’s image recognition technology

Denso’s laser radar

Denso’s millimetre-wave radar

EyeSight’s solutions

Ford’s solutions

Freescale Semiconductor’s solutions

GM’s solutions

Harman’s solution

Hyundai Motor’s solutions

JLR’s solutions

Laser-based head-up display developed by Aptiv

Nissan’s emergency assist for pedal misapplication

Radar that detects end of traffic jams and actuates emergency brakes

Renesas Electronics’ solution

Renesas Electronics’ solutions

Subaru’s solution

Toshiba’s solutions

Valeo’s DAS for electric vehicles

ZF’s solutions

Parking assistance systems

Bosch’s solution

Ficosa’s solution

Hitachi Automotive Systems’ solution

Valeo’s solution

Tomorrow’s driver assistance

Aptiv’s RACam

Aptiv’s vision systems

BMW’s vision of automated parking

Bosch’s vision of automated driving

Continental’s camera monitor system

Continental’s sensor technologies

Denso Ten’s solution

Ford’s solutions

GM’s solutions

Haptic steering wheel

Hitachi Automotive Systems’ solution

Honda’s solutions

JLR’s solutions

Kia’s solutions

Nissan’s solutions

Opel’s solutions

Optical sensors

Panasonic’s solutions

PSA Group’s solutions

Rear camera displays

Self-driving vehicles will be available by 2020

Subaru’s solutions

Technologies to assist older drivers

Toyota’s pre-collision system

UR:BAN

Visteon’s camera-enhanced cockpit concept

Visteon’s solutions

Volvo’s solutions

Electronic braking systems

Anti-lock braking system developments

Braking assistance system developments

Electronic Stability Control system developments

Predictive emergency brake control developments

Technology developments

Tomorrows steering systems

Tyres

Other

Run-flat tyres

Tyre pressure monitoring systems

Lighting

Adaptive front lighting systems

Daytime running lights

Other lighting system developments

Gentex’s SmartBeam

Night vision systems

Passive safety

Active head restraints

Frontal airbags

Airbag satellite

Autoliv’s smart belt system

Takata’s airbag venting technology

Other applications

Autoliv’s thin windshield pillar

Brembo’s airbag jackets for motorcyclists

Denso’s pedestrian collision detection sensor

Ford develops digital human child body models

Freescale Semiconductor sensors for airbag systems

Mercedes-Benz Pre-Safe

Passive safety system for electric light truck

Rear seat centre airbag

Second generation head protection systems for convertibles from TRW

Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision

Seatbelts

Active seatbelt buckle

Autoliv’s next generation seatbelts

Bag-in-belt from Autoliv

Continental’s Active Emergency Belt Control

Dynamic locking tongue seatbelt technology from TRW

Inflatable seatbelts

Ford’s rear inflatable seat belts

Inflatable seatbelt from Key Safety Systems

Next generation seatbelt pretensioner from TRW

Seatbelt tension sensors from Joyson Safety Systems

Self-adaptive seat belt load limiting system from TRW

Three-point seatbelt from Autoliv

Side airbags

Pelvis-Thorax Side Airbag from Joyson Safety Systems

Regulations and test requirements

Active safety regulation and test rating update

Passive safety regulations

Passive safety test ratings

and more..