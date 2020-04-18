20-projects-awarded-by-the-federal-government,-but-money-is-lacking

The winners of the “WirVsVirus” hackathon of the federal government have been trying to push their projects forward for weeks. It is also a fight against time. Because their digital problem solutions for social challenges of all kinds, which have now been revealed by the rampant corona virus, could be used better today than tomorrow.

But the coordination of resources and competences within the framework The initiative, which has to be brought together in completely new structures, continues to prove difficult. In addition, ministries and authorities also need to be integrated – their expertise, suggestions and networks should flow into the development of digital applications.

The participants in 20 awarded projects have been volunteering since the end of March alongside their full-time work or studies. “It's a matter close to my heart, and the motivation in our team is still very high,” says developer Theresa Willem.

Digital waiting rooms would now be useful

The 26 year old works with six like-minded people on the digital waiting room, an application for patients that is intended to improve the flow of information to the responsible health authorities, if someone believes they have been infected with the corona virus. “The vision is a seamless companion for the treatment of Covid 19 diseases. A central platform that digitally maps the entire process, from suspected cases, through testing and quarantine, to recovery, ”says Willem.

The goal of the team is to understand the individual components to link the digital illustration of the course of the disease, the agreement of test appointments or the transmission of diagnostic results. The website is already online, but the application cannot actually be used yet. According to the ideas of the makers, it should only form the basis for constant further development. But there is still a lot to do until then.

The teams often deal with legal questions and problems, for example with regard to data protection. This would make close cooperation with experts all the more important. In order to be able to tackle the problems, the “WirVsVirus” initiators designed the so-called Solution Enabler program, which was started shortly before Easter.

There is a lack of manpower

The program integrates further ideas and advice from various specialist areas and is intended to promote exchange among the projects. As part of this support program, the teams should be able to raise questions, formulate their problems and look for additional staff. “We are a team of seven people. A lot of things go much slower than if more manpower were available, ”says Willem. At least some valuable new contacts have already been established via the Solution Enabler. Nevertheless, the developers expect that it could still take a few weeks until all necessary partners have been found.

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe.Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Other projects could be earlier Offer functional applications. The equally excellent idea Print4Life should go online this weekend with a website on which users can register and connect. The project aims to resolve bottlenecks in the supply of medical or protective equipment more quickly by centrally managing production orders for producers who use 3D printers. Institutions that see a need can search specifically for offers, and vice versa, manufacturers can view specific inquiries and offer help.

“It is a delicate area for us. We are not allowed to point out any medical products on the website, but instead offer them as relief goods, ”says Martin Hamann, who as part of the team takes care of communication with providers and interested parties.

The systems have to be refined

Hamann and his colleagues know each other from the Fablab Lübeck, a registered association that provides hobbyists and inventors with, among other things, innovative devices. Hamann himself studies bio and process technology at the Flensburg University of Applied Sciences. On his own initiative, he trained a while ago in the area of ​​regulatory requirements for medical products. The previous knowledge now helps and prevents much from going wrong during development. “Based on this basic knowledge, we have now formulated a disclaimer that we urgently need on the site,” says Hamann. The example shows that the project developers are ahead of the support program, which should also help with legal questions.

The makers of fastbordercrossing.org could also be one step further. They had the idea of ​​digitally enabling cross-border freight traffic. All relevant customs questions are answered in advance via an application, the user is finally equipped with a QR code, which he only has to scan at the border to get the green light for the onward journey.

“We are now at the point that we have developed a functioning system, which of course we still have to refine,” says IT entrepreneur Michael Siebers, who accompanies the project as a mentor. However, further development has now stalled somewhat. “What we have been missing so far are contacts with the police, politicians or ministries that clearly tell us: we need that. Without this information, it is impossible for us to develop a solution that will actually go live in the end, “says Siebers, who also knows:” The contacts relevant to us are currently extremely involved due to the spread of the corona virus . “

The teams also need server capacities, which are made available to them by supporting companies so that at least they do not have to pay for these additional costs themselves. Especially since the volunteer work on the projects so far does not promise any future earnings. It is still unclear when money will flow to the teams as announced, as a spokeswoman for the hackathon explains on request. It would take another “one or two weeks” before it was decided what the financial support for the projects could look like.

The freelance Theresa Willem from the team of the digital waiting room sees that However, the matter is pragmatic. She says: “The project is a kind of customer that we are currently paying for ourselves.”