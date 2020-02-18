19.4% Growth Rate for Mobile Security market by 2024 | Overview, Top Technologies, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, Mobile Security market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mobile Security market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Mobile Security market.

The Global Mobile Security Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 7.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 228 Pages, Profiling 26 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 91 figures is now available in this research.

By component, the mobile security services industry is segmented into enterprise solutions and enterprise services. The enterprise services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Many mobile security solution providers also offer solutions to enterprises to implement and maintain their security systems up-to-date. Even when mobile security solutions are deployed in the organizations, maintenance and testing of those solutions are very essential to ensure the security of the mobile devices.

Though a large number of organizations are using on-premises solutions, many enterprises are adopting cloud-based mobile security solutions due to various benefits offered by the cloud-based deployment. The reduced cost, reduced complexity, and enhanced user experience are some of the key benefits of deploying cloud-based security solutions. Cloud-based security solutions enable enterprises to quickly and easily provision new mobile devices and to centralize policy management. It also requires less initial investment as compared to traditional on-premises software.

Key Players- Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US),Symantec (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), McAfee (US), Kaspersky (Russia), VMware (US), IBM (US), ESET (Slovakia), BlackBerry (Canada), MobileIron (US), Samsung (South Korea), F-Secure (Finland), Check Point (Israel), Panda Security (Spain), Bitdefender (Romania), OneSpan (US), Quick Heal (India), Fortinet (US), Citrix Systems (US), Webroot (US), Keeper Security (US), Amtel (US), and Codeproof (US).

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall mobile security market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.