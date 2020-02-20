19.1% Growth Rate for Secure Web Gateway Market by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Global report on “Secure Web Gateway Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Secure Web Gateway Market size is projected to grow from US$ 4.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 10.9 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2019 to 2024.This report spread across 159 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 128 Tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Secure Web Gateway Market:

NortonLifeLock(US)

Zscaler(US)

Cisco(US)

Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

Sophos Group PLC(UK)

Forcepoint(US)

Trend Micro Incorporated(Japan)

“Among solutions, the data protection segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the SWG market during the forecast period”

Data protection includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP), file type controls, and application control. DLP is a comprehensive data security software that ensures information loss prevention when the data is at the endpoint, network traffic, or stored in a data server. The SWG solutions implement DLP related policies to minimize and control the transaction of critical information. It also protects corporate intellectual property from external individuals and users who should not have authorized access to corporate data.

“Among components, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Services enable enterprises to implement solutions without purchasing them. The cost associated with buying SWG solutions and implementing them on-premises is higher. Hence, large enterprises as well as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are moving toward adopting services, especially cloud-based services. This, in turn, leads to a higher adoption of SWG services as compared to software tools utilized in the market.

Competitive Landscape of Secure Web Gateway Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SWG market and its sub-segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.