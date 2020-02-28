1500 employees of a Düsseldorf company are said to remain at home

1500 employees of a company in NRW should stay at home

After the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 was detected by an employee of a large consulting company in Düsseldorf, 1500 Colleagues of the man stay at home for now. The management consultancy Ernst & Young (EY) reported today that it had been informed about the illness of its employee on Thursday evening and had drawn the consequences. “We informed all employees of the branch concerned and asked them to stay at home until further notice,” said a company spokesman.

Affected are around 1400 Ernst & Young employees in Düsseldorf and others 110 employees of the branch in Essen, where the man also worked occasionally. According to Ernst & Young, the employee had no contact with clients. A restricted operation could be maintained by working in the home office, the spokesman emphasized.

Previously, the “NRZ” had reported on the events. According to their information, the employee comes from the Heinsberg district. (AP)

