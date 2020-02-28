Science
1500 employees of a Düsseldorf company are said to remain at home
After the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 was detected by an employee of a large consulting company in Düsseldorf, 1500 Colleagues of the man stay at home for now. The management consultancy Ernst & Young (EY) reported today that it had been informed about the illness of its employee on Thursday evening and had drawn the consequences. “We informed all employees of the branch concerned and asked them to stay at home until further notice,” said a company spokesman.
Affected are around 1400 Ernst & Young employees in Düsseldorf and others 110 employees of the branch in Essen, where the man also worked occasionally. According to Ernst & Young, the employee had no contact with clients. A restricted operation could be maintained by working in the home office, the spokesman emphasized.
Previously, the “NRZ” had reported on the events. According to their information, the employee comes from the Heinsberg district. (AP)
WHO now classifies global risk as “very high”
The World Health Organization (WHO) has this in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases Risk of spreading the virus worldwide from “high” to “very high”. But the fight against the spread of the new virus Sars-CoV-2 is not yet lost, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva in the afternoon. “Containment begins with everyone,” he said. “Together we are strong. Our biggest enemy is not the virus. Our biggest enemies are fear, rumors and stigma. What we need are facts, reason and solidarity. ”
Most cases have so far been traced back to other infected people or regions with many cases. “We still have no evidence that the virus spreads freely in the population,” he said. Tedros repeated the advice given by the health services : among other things, that all people wash their hands thoroughly, find out about trustworthy sources, stay away from others in the event of malaise and inform people they have been in contact with.
According to his information, about 20 Vaccines in development, some drugs would be tested. First results will be in the coming weeks. The new Sars-CoV-2 virus can cause lung disease Covid – 19 trigger. (AP)
IOC sticks to the Olympic Games in Japan
In Japan, the debate over the hosting of the Olympic Games in Tokyo started five months before the planned opening ceremony . It's a lot of money for the country: Japan has already invested twelve billion dollars in the meeting of the world's best athletes. “There is no shaking the fact that the games will go as planned,” said Katsura Enyo, deputy director of the organizing committee. There are more than in Japan Corona cases and five fatalities, plus 700 Infected and four dead on a cruise ship off the coast. The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, emphasized that one is fully in Olympia Tokyo.
Cancellation by Olympia would also cost insurers dearly. The IOC has with 800 Millions Dollars insured against a game failure. The organization is investing around one billion dollars in each host city of the games. In addition, there are failure insurance policies from tour operators, hotels, sponsors, television stations and fan article manufacturers. The analysts at Jefferies estimate the sum insured around Olympia 2020 to more than two billion dollars. The later a cancellation, the greater the damage, warned Adrian Thomas from the insurance broker Aon. “If you cancel two or three weeks in advance, all the money has already been spent.”
Not all, but most of the default insurance for major events also covers pandemics, as Alli McLean from Allianz says. Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek, whose house is part of the insurer Consortium for Tokyo put the risk for the reinsurer at a triple-digit million amount. At the winter games 2018 in South Korea, Munich Re was with more than 250 Millions Euro committed.
The second major sporting event of the year, the European Football Championship, is due to begin before the Olympic Games in mid-June . It will be held for the first time in twelve cities, between which teams and fans travel back and forth. (Reuters)
It is not to be shaken that the games take place as planned
Katsura Enyo, Vice Director of the Organizing Committee
NRW: 35 infected, 1000 People in quarantine
In the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is on 35 gone up. That said district administrator Stephan Pusch (CDU) on Friday in Heinsberg. With the exception of a couple who are being hospitalized, the other courses of the disease are mild. The infected were at home in quarantine.
According to the district administrator, there are currently around a thousand people in the district in quarantine. The so-called person zero, the origin of the contagion chains in the district, is still not known, said Pusch.
Given the many cross-connections between it is hardly possible for people and the possible sources of infection to identify all contact persons. “There are limits,” said Pusch. The focus is on ensuring that patients who are actually ill are examined by the family doctor as soon as possible and that the further procedure is decided.
Particularly affected in the district is Gangelt, a 12. 500 – Inhabitant place on the German-Dutch border north of Aachen. The couple in question, who is in a clinic, comes from the town.
The sick husband took part in a carnival event with around 400 visitors. According to Pusch, the couple's children and relatives were tested negatively for the coronavirus. Test results from a day care center where the woman works should be available on Friday evening. (AFP)
Bussi ban on “Let's Dance”
Dancing yes, Bussis No: The RTL dance show “Let's Dance” also provides for the spread of the new corona virus. In order to keep the risk of infection as low as possible, recommendations were made to all those involved in the production, a RTL spokeswoman said on Friday. According to the broadcaster, this includes “doing without physical expressions of courtesy and physical contact” – or in short: “no busses & hugs”.
Of course, contact cannot be avoided when dancing. Hygiene rules in the studio include frequent hand washing.
Dancing on the show 14 Celebrities together with professional dancers – including comedian Ilka Bessin (picture), footballer Ailton and the friend of pop singer Michael Wendler, Laura Müller. The second show was on Friday evening. Several media had reported on the hygiene rules.
Coronavirus also reaches Iceland
The novel coronavirus has also been detected for the first time on the North Atlantic island of Iceland. A middle-aged man who had recently been to northern Italy had tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the authorities of the small European country said on Friday. He was not seriously ill, but showed typical symptoms of Covid – 19-Illness. The infected man is now in isolation in the national university hospital in the capital Reykjavik.
Iceland is not part of the European Union, but as a member of the European Economic Area is closely connected to the EU. Corona virus cases in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark have also been confirmed in Scandinavia. (AP)
District sees no reason for a cancellation by ITB
The Berlin district According to a report by the RBB, Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf sees no reason for the ITB tourism fair to be canceled due to the spread of the novel corona virus. According to tests by his health department , which is in exchange with the Robert Koch Institute, there is currently no reason to cancel the ITB, Health City Councilor Detlef Wagner (CDU) said on Friday the RBB “evening show”.
Wagner justifies this among other things with the fact that it in Berlin there is still no confirmed coronavirus case. The requirements for the fair would be continuously adjusted. For example, the trade fair must ensure that no participants from risk areas arrive. All exhibitors, but also trade visitors, would have to make written statements.
Federal Minister of the Interior still had on Thursday Horst Seehofer (CSU) told the “Wirtschaftswoche” to cancel the ITB because the risk of spreading the coronavirus would be incalculable.
On Friday evening the new crisis team of the federal government wanted to inform about the result of its deliberations. A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Health said the meeting will be about, among other things, to develop criteria that the local authorities in the decision on possible cancellations of major events should help.
She emphasized that the local authorities would also have to decide on a possible cancellation by the ITB. This should start next Wednesday in Berlin. The crisis team will advise on major events, without making recommendations, emphasized the ministry spokeswoman. (AFP)
France: Corona virus is considered “force majeure” for companies
The powerful head of department did not make a new assessment like that Spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus will impact economic growth. His previous announcement was that the country's economy would grow 0.1 percentage points less this year due to the epidemic. However, he now made it clear that a new estimate should be higher. Le Maire announced that he would meet his German counterpart Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Berlin on Monday.
It was in France Number of people infected with the novel corona virus according to government data from Thursday evening of 18 on 38 increased significantly. Two people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus had died. (AP)
In a few years we will have another flu-like illness live the Covid – 19 means and against which we can vaccinate. Now it applies Manage transition
Frank Ulrich Montgomery, Chairman of the World Medical Association
Federal Government Crisis Unit is currently meeting
The Federal Government Crisis Unit has met in Berlin to discuss further measures against the new Coronavirus Sars-CoV- 2 to advise. Among other things, criteria for dealing with large events such as trade fairs are to be developed, as was previously said. This should help the competent local authorities to decide on measures. The crisis team should not give specific recommendations. It is about an “action orientation” in order to guarantee comparable crisis measures in comparable situations.
Advice should also be given on the availability of protective equipment such as breathing masks and special suits, which are in high demand worldwide. The crisis team has already launched the first measures. Thus, flight passengers who come with machines from South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy should also provide information on their accessibility after landing. This already applies to direct flights from China. Such “exit cards” are intended to enable quick contact if it turns out that someone was infected on board. (AP)
Federal Government Tourism Commissioner for Cancellation by the ITB
The The Federal Government's Tourism Commissioner, Thomas Bareiß, has spoken out in favor of the ITB travel trade fair in view of the new Corona virus. The Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs said, of course, it would not be nice if the ITB had to be canceled or postponed so quickly. “But the basic principle for life also applies to this question: health comes first. Everyone who has to make the decision should take this very seriously. It is important that decisions are made quickly so that people can adjust accordingly. ”
Messe Berlin wants to announce by evening whether the ITB can take place as planned in the next week. At the moment you are coordinating with the federal and state authorities on how to proceed, announced the company at noon. Reference was also made to a meeting of the Federal Government's crisis team. The five-day fair with around 10. 000 Exhibitors should actually start on Wednesday. (AP)
Trial alarm of the sirens in NRW in NRW canceled
Because of the concern of many Citizens before a further spread of the new type of corona virus, the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of the Interior has canceled a nationwide trial run of the sirens planned for Thursday. According to a circular issued by the ministry, the regular warning day will be suspended, the city of Duisburg said. In view of the widespread concern about the Corona cases, “possible misunderstandings and insecurities should be prevented” . With a view to the canceled warning day, the state capital of Düsseldorf announced that, in view of the corona infections, the test alarm could be misinterpreted. on Thursday at 10 clock would have in all North Rhine-Westphalian municipalities sirens, loudspeaker vehicles and the use of special warning apps are to be tested. (AFP)
First infection south of the Sahara arouses fear
For the first time, the coronavirus is in a country south of the Sahara has been confirmed – a region of the world that is particularly vulnerable to epidemics because of its ailing health systems. The Ministry of Health of Nigeria, the most populous African state, announced on Friday that the Covid – 19 – virus was found in an Italian citizen on 25. Had flown from Milan to work in the West African state in February.
For weeks, the Director General of the World Health Organization WHO, Thedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has been warning of one Spread of the Corona epidemic to Africa . The health systems there are not always able to curb the spread of the virus, said the WHO chief. On Thursday, Thedros spoke of a “crucial global point” at which the epidemic had reached: If the countries affected did not react quickly, the disease could get “out of control”. Nigeria had made a name for itself during the West African Ebola epidemic six years ago when the health authorities reacted surprisingly quickly and effectively to the arrival of the pathogen in Nigeria. Before Nigeria that was Covid – 19 – Virus has already been detected in two North African countries: In Egypt and Algeria. (Johannes Dieterich)
Unknowns fail in Brandenburg with coronavirus trick
In Brandenburg are unknowns with a coronavirus – Trick fraud against seniors failed . A phone call pretended to be two women from the district of Oberhavel as grandchildren who were responsible for the treatment of his coronavirus disease 100. 000 Euro required , as the police in Neuruppin announced on Friday. On 85 – The year-old was able to get over from the police in Mühlenbecker Land shortly before the handover of 22. 000 euros are held up to the fraudsters.
On Thursday afternoon the 82 and 67 year old seniors made a call from her supposed grandson. In both cases, the stranger 100. 000 Euro. Both did not respond to the request and hung up.
Later in the afternoon, the daughter-in-law of 85 – year-old officials. The man was called by his alleged son, who was being treated for a coronavirus infection. Another man called later, claiming to be a senior doctor in a hospital. He pretended 22. 000 Euros for the treatment of the supposed son.
The 85 – year-old then went to his bank and withdrew the money . The police could meet him in time before handing over the money and prevented him from paying. He then paid the money back to the bank and filed a complaint. (AFP)
The stock markets crash, but that's no reason to panic, says IMK director Sebastian Dullien.
British passenger of the “Diamond Princess” died
A Briton who passenger on the The cruise ship “Diamond Princess” had died, according to a report by the Japanese news agency Kyodo. The ship is in quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama . (Reuters)
Mexico reports first coronavirus infection
Mexico has the first confirmed case of infection with the coronavirus . That shares the Mexican Ministry of Health with. (Reuters)
DFB is considering ghost games
The German Football Association (DFB) will be informed about possible game cancellations or the staging of games in camera Due to the coronavirus, only make decisions in consultation with the health authorities. “Certainly this is a consideration that should be considered. But I believe that it makes sense that football does not make decisions in isolation, ”says Dr. Tim Meyer, Chairman of the Medical Commission of the DFB and national team doctor, on the association's website.
“The health authorities must make decisions about area-wide measures, such as excluding spectators in professional football or canceling matches in the district leagues,” says Meyer . “But what I think football should do is prepare and prepare yourself so that we can implement any measures quickly and competently from the top to the bottom.”
Coronavirus: 'Are in exchange with health authorities and DFL'
Bavaria tests all incoming refugees for the corona virus
Bavaria tests all newly arriving refugees and asylum seekers already with the Arrival to the new Coronavirus . That said Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) on Friday after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee in Munich. So far there was no positive case . If necessary, the person concerned should be put in quarantine immediately, said Herrmann further. (AP)
35 People in quarantine because of infected clinic doctor in Mönchengladbach
Because of the doctor infected with the coronavirus at a clinic in Mönchengladbach there are now 35 Quarantined people . The man had contact with 15 patients and 20 had employees of the Maria Hilf clinics in Mönchengladbach, said a spokesman for the city on Friday. They are so far without symptoms . A patient with symptoms had been tested negative for the virus.
The clinic doctor was on duty on Monday in Mönchengladbach. He is also in quarantine and has been instructed to stay at home for now. The doctor lives in the district of Heinsberg and is said to have had contact with an infected couple at a carnival session in Gangelt. (AP)