1,500-covid-19-patients-are-in-intensive-care-units

Drosten expects a new phase

In view of the increasing number of infections in old people's homes, the virologist Christian Drosten anticipates a new phase of the corona pandemic in Germany. “We are now seeing the entries in retirement homes, for example, and have the beginning of a new development here,” said Drosten on Monday in the NDR podcast. increasing mortality rates.

So far, Germany has been lucky with the infection chains: First of all, it was younger, sporty people like skiers and carnival escapees who got the virus from vacation and spread it in their networks of about the same age. Most of these people experienced mild illnesses. Now older people in old people's homes and nursing homes are increasingly affected.

An increase in the case mortality let already observing himself, said Drosten. It is no longer between 0.2 and 0.4, but in the range of 0.8 percent. In addition, diagnostics can no longer keep up with exponential development: “I do not believe that we can realistically significantly increase our current test capacity,” said Drosten. It is therefore increasingly important to test the right groups. (KNA)