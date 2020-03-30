Science
1,500 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care units
Drosten expects a new phase
In view of the increasing number of infections in old people's homes, the virologist Christian Drosten anticipates a new phase of the corona pandemic in Germany. “We are now seeing the entries in retirement homes, for example, and have the beginning of a new development here,” said Drosten on Monday in the NDR podcast. increasing mortality rates.
So far, Germany has been lucky with the infection chains: First of all, it was younger, sporty people like skiers and carnival escapees who got the virus from vacation and spread it in their networks of about the same age. Most of these people experienced mild illnesses. Now older people in old people's homes and nursing homes are increasingly affected.
An increase in the case mortality let already observing himself, said Drosten. It is no longer between 0.2 and 0.4, but in the range of 0.8 percent. In addition, diagnostics can no longer keep up with exponential development: “I do not believe that we can realistically significantly increase our current test capacity,” said Drosten. It is therefore increasingly important to test the right groups. (KNA)
Again negative: three times Merkel's right
Chancellor Angela Merkel is further not infected with the corona virus to prove. “Chancellor Merkel's third test for the corona virus was also negative,” said a government spokesman on Monday evening. “The Chancellor will continue to do business from her home quarantine in the next few days.”
Merkel had been vaccinated against pneumococci in connection with the pandemic, the one covid – 19 – disease can complicate. It later turned out that her doctor was infected with the corona virus. Merkel then went into domestic isolation and has since conducted her official business via video switches and by telephone. (rtr)
The home office guide
Light hope in Italy
It is true that almost 100. 00 0 coronavirus cases have been detected (status Monday evening, source: Johns Hopkins University), but there is still hope: the number of newly infected people has fallen for the fifth day in a row.
Like CNN reporter Nicola Ruotolo from Rome reported, Italy recorded on Monday 1648 new cases, the percentage Accordingly, growth was 2.2 percent (currently 75. 528 acute cases). The 2.2 percent increase is considered the lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic in Italy.
1590 People should be in the last 24 hours recovered from the virus, this is also the highest value since the beginning the crisis. Overall, 14. 620 People recovered from the coronavirus. (Tsp)
Medical students should help in corona crisis
Students who would normally take this second of the three major examination parts of medical studies now should instead take the practical year ( PJ) prefer. The second state examination would then take place after the PJ, before the third state examination. At the PJ, the students go through various areas such as surgery or internal medicine for a year.
According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the federal states can also deviate from this plan and allow the examinations to take place as planned if they can “ensure that they are carried out correctly (…) under the conditions of the epidemic situation”. (dpa)
High demand for respiratory masks expected
As the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reports, the need for respiratory masks and protective coats will be huge in the coming months. The newspaper cites figures from the AOK federal association, according to which in North Rhine-Westphalia more than 50 millions of simple protective masks would be needed for the mouth and nose. In addition, there would be scarcely just for NRW 15 million masks of the better kind (referred to in specialist circles as FFP2 and FFP3) and 30 million protective gowns.
Bavaria therefore need 15 million simple masks and 1.6 million masks for better protection, plus three million coats. The numbers would only cover the needs of medical practices.
For the Federal Republic in total – only in medical practices – in spring and summer 115 Millions of simple masks , just under 47 Millions of FFP2 masks and 63 million disposable protective gowns required. “Plus 3.7 million goggles and a little more than 55 million packs of disposable gloves “, like the” SZ “reports. (Tsp)
Süddeutsche.de | Bjorn Finke
Karlsruhe judges received constitutional complaint about Berlin measures
There are further urgent applications to the Federal Constitutional Court in connection with the corona Pandemic. Firstly, it is about the measures taken in Berlin and Brandenburg to contain the infectious disease, as a spokesman for the court in Karlsruhe on Monday said (Az. 1 BvR 712 / 20).
The second Constitutional complaint is therefore directed against the regulation passed last week, according to which tenants may not be terminated in the next three months, if they cannot pay the rent due to the Corona crisis (Az. 1 BvR 714 / 20). The “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” had previously reported on this.
The judges have already dismissed three corona lawsuits. Two criminal lawyers from Munich had tried unsuccessfully to stop ongoing main negotiations, which the presiding judge wanted to continue despite possible contagion risks. Two students resisted the fact that protests and demonstrations are currently generally prohibited – even without success. (dpa)
Brandenburg: Woidke wants to extend restrictions on going out
According to the plans of Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD), the restrictions on going out in Brandenburg in the corona crisis are to be extended by two weeks. “The previously applicable stipulations, among other things, on staying in public space will be from 6th to 19. April extended ”, announced the State Chancellery on Monday in Potsdam. The cabinet will discuss this tomorrow, Tuesday.
Government spokesman Florian Engels referred to the increasing numbers of people who are infected with the new corona virus in Brandenburg. “There is no reason to slacken now with the efforts.”
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellor's Office Helge Braun (both CDU) had previously made it clear that there was no room for a quick relaxation of the restrictions. (dpa)
7000 people in hospitals, 1500 on intensive
In the hospitals in Germany there are currently around 7000 People with Covid – 19 treated. Of which there are around 1500 patients in intensive care units, of whom about 1100 must be ventilated. This resulted in a dpa request on Monday at the German Hospital Society (DKG).
“We managed to the so important ventilation places in the area of intensive care medicine of formerly 20. 00 0 places in the meantime 30. 00 0 increase, “said DKG President Gerald Gaß.
The further development is now very strong from the supply of additional ventilation devices by the industry. The federal government had to increase capacity in the hospitals 10. 00 0 new ventilators ordered. (dpa)
Sparkassen President warns: “Some companies will not be able to help”
Sparkassen-President Helmut Schleweis warns of gaps in the Corona aid programs. Many companies that most urgently needed help in the corona crisis could not access the support programs of the federal and state governments, said Schleweis the “Handelsblatt” in an interview published on Monday. “Some companies will not be able to help with the existing funding programs.”
As part of the loan program of the state development bank KfW Only companies get a loan that can probably repay it within five years . “This is currently not the case for many companies from sectors that are particularly hard hit by the corona crisis,” said Schleweis.
Affected above all companies from the fields of gastronomy, hotels, event management, catering as well as from the sectors travel, traffic, logistics, tourism and aviation. These companies often do not receive promotional loans, “even though they have a working business model if the economy starts up again after the corona crisis.”
If such companies should not fall through the cracks, the politicians have to decide on additional measures. “For such companies, other help than loans are needed to bridge the corona crisis,” said Schleweis. “Direct grants from the state would be conceivable. Another option would be 100 -percentage guarantees for loans that will only have to be repaid in the very distant future. ” As part of the KfW loan program, the state is currently 80 to 90 percent of liability. (dpa)
Government hesitates with Stop Corona app
Many citizens and politicians are in favor of a voluntary Stop Corona app, but the federal government is still hesitating. The government is currently discussing different ideas how to use cell phone data to prevent the corona virus from spreading quickly said a spokesman for Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) in Berlin on Monday.
How the whole thing can then be designed, has not yet been decided, and “we will make it public when the time comes”. But even if the decision has not yet been made, the Robert Koch Institute should already develop an application.
From the opposition's perspective, the political decision-making process takes far too long. “We don't have time for weeks,” urged Green Group vice-president Konstantin von Notz. An app that everyone downloads voluntarily to anonymously inform contact persons in the event of a coronavirus infection would be “a super solution that many would take part in because it would have a high added value for the population,” said the domestic politician. Because if you received such a notice, you could contact the health authorities with a request for a corona test. They could then use their limited test capacities more effectively.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Health emphasized that “consistent tracking of new infections and contact persons will be an essential component, if you think about exit strategies ”. The Interior Ministry said “a voluntary solution would be better than nothing”. A spokesman said: “In any case, it is not planned to evaluate and track cell phone data nationwide.”
Since last week there has been discussion in Germany about the possible use of mobile phone data in order to find and warn potential contact persons of infected people.
A warning message would only be received if you downloaded such an app yourself on your mobile phone. In Austria the Red Cross has provided a corresponding app. (dpa)
Greens boss Robert #Habeck considers a # Corona app a good additional tool against the virus. After the #Shutdown, it could help to track the #contact of #infected people in order to prevent a renewed spread. @die_gruenen | #CoronaKrise https://t.co/MiR3txBpvU
– phoenix on Twitter (@phoenix_de) https://twitter.com/phoenix_de/status/1244628229513793538
Lower Saxony: admission stop for nursing homes
The State of Lower Saxony has imposed an admission stop for all nursing homes with immediate effect. Patients from hospitals are not allowed to be brought into homes as from home, underscored Health Minister Carola Reimann (SPD) on Monday in Hanover. Exceptions are only possible if the home has a strict 14 – day quarantine. Singular recordings in short-term care are also conceivable.
Background is the high number of corona deaths in a Wolfsburg nursing home. There have been in the past few days 17 seniors with dementia as a result of Covid – 19 – disease died. 72 from 165 residents were infected with the corona virus. Reimann said that the Hanns-Lilie-Heim in Wolfsburg reported the first corona cases late. However, it is not clear how the virus got into the home. (dpa)
Cruise ended, passengers flown back
After coronavirus cases on a cruise ship off Australia, the vast majority of the predominantly German passengers were flown back to the Federal Republic. Four planes were used for the return campaign, said a spokeswoman for the Bonn tour operator Phoenix on Monday. All had landed in Frankfurt during the day.
Those who tested positive for the novel corona virus remained in Australia. According to the tour operator, these were 36, in fact 23 passengers and 13 crew members. You are now in quarantine in Australia. In addition, 16 Guests decided to stay on the ship voluntarily – they would not have wanted to fly. A large part of the crew is still in Australia.
Overall, the cruise ship “Artania”, known from the ARD documentary series “Crazy for the Sea”, had more than 800 Passengers on board – most Germans. (dpa)
How golfers train now
Spain closes completely
Spain wants to intensify the corona pandemic even more fight. According to an order that comes into effect on Tuesday, all workers working in non-essential sectors must stay home by April 9th.
The construction sector and large parts of the industry are particularly affected. The employees concerned should continue to receive their salary and make up for the hours not worked at a later date.
So far, all citizens who could not work in the home office were allowed to continue to work sharply criticized.
To Italy Spain is the country with the most corona cases in Europe. Until Monday there were around 85 00 0 infections and more than 7300 dead.
But there has also been good news since the weekend: the rise rates are falling significantly. The new infections only increased by 8.1 percent – this is the lowest rate since the beginning of the exit ban on 15. March. The alarm status in Spain was last updated until 11. April extended. (dpa)
A hospital ship is currently in New York 1000 Beds in the harbor. Numerous clinics in the city are with the amount of Covid – 19 – Patients overwhelmed:
“The heart of New York beats strongly”
A very special encourager: The Empire State Building in New York shone red yesterday like a pulsating heart. Look for yourself:
The heart of New York is beating strong. ❤️ Our lights will shine in a dynamic heartbeat from 9 – 10 PM tonight in support of the “@FOXTV Presents the @iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America.” https://t.co/woOhzoc1p0
– Empire State Building on Twitter (@empirestatebldg) https://twitter.com/EmpireStateBldg/status/1244308937362587649
Controversial emergency law passed in Hungary
The Hungarian Parliament clears Prime Minister Viktor Orban additional rights without a time limit . With the majority of his Fidesz party, the MPs allow him to prolong the state of emergency and, accordingly, to issue further decrees in the coronavirus crisis. The Emergency Law is controversial because it partially undermines democracy. Orban can now rule by unlimited decree in the event of an emergency.
Critics in Hungary and abroad accuse Orban of using the coronavirus crisis to further expand his position of power. This clause fits this impression in the draft, which provides for the possibility of a “forced parliamentary break”. Many independent organizations point out that it has been in Hungary since 2010 there have been multiple attacks on the rule of law in the areas of justice, civil society and freedom of expression. (with Reuters)
AKK: “Don't raise false hopes”
The CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warns against now discussing the termination of measures against the spread of the coronavirus. In the current situation people would expect good crisis management .
In a conference call following the CDU Presidium Kramp-Karrenbauer said: “We were all very, very agreed that we have to tell the people very honestly that the measures as they are now at least continue until after Easter – until 20. April. ”Then it would be possible to see for the first time whether the measures had the hoped-for success.
“Only then can you start thinking about how it could possibly go on,” said the party leader. It was agreed “that we should not raise false hopes”. From party circles it was said that only if the time to double the number of infected people over ten days would one be on the right track Path. (dpa)
Senate plans its own catalog of fines
The Berlin Senate wants one on Tuesday Discuss the catalog of fines for violations of the coronavirus rules . Interior Senator Andreas Geisel announced on Monday in the Interior Committee that he might also be decided. The Senate Health Administration and its internal department would have drawn up the catalog together.
So far there have been various regulations for punishment of violations of the Infection Protection Act and the corresponding regulations, said Geisel. It is also about the question of intent and other details.
North Rhine-Westphalia had issued such a catalog of fines. Accordingly, for example 200 Euros due in the event of unauthorized meetings of more than two people in public. (dpa)
Find everything else about the corona virus in Berlin You in our separate blog:
Daily mirror | Ingo Salmen
In an interview with the “Spiegel”, the medical director of the Leipzig Heart Center, Gerhard Hindricks, explains how the clinic looks for Corona is preparing. One of the questions:
For how many respiratory patients would have the city of Leipzig maximum beds?
Hindricks: “We can here 400 to 450 Intensive beds with Set up ventilators, about twice as many as before Corona. But even with the magnitude, the situation becomes very critical if every two-thousandth here – 0.5 per thousand – should become subject to ventilation. These are assumptions that show how big the problem can be. The impact will come. The size of the crater is currently not foreseeable. “
More about this here:
Gerhard Hindricks, Medical Director of the Leipzig Heart Center, explains why his employees are afraid and what victims the pandemic demands from his patients. An Interview by Annette Bruhns
mirror | Annette Bruhns, THE MIRROR