World
13 German professional football clubs before bankruptcy
The terrifying result resulted from the inventory of the 36 clubs that they deposited with the DFL on their current situation. The DFL had previously asked the clubs for this.
Based on these figures, the situation in the 2nd Bundesliga was particularly dramatic. Seven clubs should then have to file for bankruptcy at the end of May if the game does not start by then and the fourth installment of the media partners is therefore not due. The last installment from the current media contract would have been paid at the beginning of May in the case of a regular season.
The inventory shows that two other clubs of the 2nd Bundesliga would have to file for bankruptcy in June if the broadcaster also failed to pay.
A club in the Bundesliga is said to be in acute danger. He can only meet his obligations until May. Three more clubs would have to appoint the bankruptcy trustee in June. As the “kicker” further reports, twelve clubs have already transferred their funds from the fourth television rate to credit institutions and other partners in order to pay current bills. (dpa)
The common goal is to” play all national league and cup games so that the integrity of each competition is preserved remains”. In the discussion about wage cuts, the Premier League announced it would consult players. Consider a salary reduction of 30 percent. (dpa)
Dortmund football stadium becomes Corona treatment center
The largest football stadium in Germany will become a treatment center against the coronavirus on Saturday. According to the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, the club and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL) have converted the north stand of the Dortmund Signal Iduna Park accordingly. The center is open daily from 03. 00 to 16. 00 clock open. A registration is not necessary. Because of the pandemic, the ball is currently at a standstill in the Bundesliga.
“Our stadium is the figurehead of the city, a fixed point for almost everyone in Dortmund and the surrounding area and the ideal location due to its technical, infrastructural and spatial conditions “In order to actively help people now who are potentially infected with the corona virus or complain of complaints such as respiratory diseases and fever”, the Dortmund managing directors Hans-Joachim Watzke and Carsten Cramer said in a message: “It is our duty and our wish to do everything in our power to help these people. ”(dpa)
Supermarket instead of soccer field
Six soccer professionals from VfL Wolfsburg helped clear the shelves in two supermarkets in the city on Friday. The Bundesliga team started a campaign under the motto “We thank the heroes of everyday life”, with which the “wolves” want to carry out and support several social actions in their region in the middle of the Corona crisis.
in the two supermarkets packed on Friday 07. 00 In the morning VfL captain Josuha Guilavogui and his teammates Xaver Schlager, Renato Steffen, Maximilian Arnold, Pavao Pervan and Yannick Gerhardt mi t at. “We want to show that we are part of society and that we contribute to everyday life,” said midfielder Arnold. The Frenchman Guilavogui said: “This is a very important campaign for us because we want to be role models.”
Similar campaigns have already been carried out at other clubs of the German professional sports. Bayern professional Javi Martinez supported the readiness of the Red Cross in Grünwald near Munich or distributed FC Augsburg players to drink crates to care staff in their city. Players of the German basketball champion FC Bayern Munich helped with the issue of the “Münchner Tafel” for a week right at the beginning of the corona crisis. (dpa)
Mronz to Olympia 2032: Application is back, but remains
The Rhine-Ruhr region's application for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032 is lagging behind in the Corona crisis, but sports manager Michael Mronz basically wants to hold on to it. “Currently there are certainly other topics that interest people than 2032. Issues such as, above all, people's health and when and how can public life be resumed and thus economic coexistence, ”said Mronz.
Before that, Sylvia Schenk, as head of the Sports working group at Transparency Germany, called for anti-corruption organizations , speculation about a German application for the games 2032 to end immediately. People are currently “having other concerns than continuing the ongoing campaign,” said Schenk, demanding: “In view of the expected serious humanitarian and economic effects of the corona pandemic, the question of reforming major international sporting events is even more pressing than before.”
Mronz replied: “Sylvia Schenk is always welcome to talk to us about the conception of the Rhine Ruhr City 2032. Because then she would surely come to a different result, since 90 percent of the required sports facilities for possible games on the Rhine and Ruhr are available. This allows a completely different planning for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. “(Dpa)
Appeal to Alba fan clubs: waived ticket refunds
The fan clubs of the basketball Bundesliga club Alba Berlin want to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus crisis for their club. Block appealed in a joint statement on Friday 212 and Alba-Tross to the audience Refrain from ticket refunds. “It's not just about Alba Berlin in the current situation. It is about the future of the club and the continued existence of the league, “was the request.
The financial losses that the club would face due to the forced game break are enormous, according to the fan clubs. “No matter whether fan block, grandstand or anywhere else in the hall: The first step to help the club is to forego repayment claims for season tickets and day tickets!”, They therefore asked.
Currently, the game is suspended in the league until 30. April. But no one can say exactly when “our second living room will open again”, wrote those responsible for the fan initiative. “Let's move together as an ALBA family and take the first step in order to be able to experience great basketball in Berlin again in the future.” (Dpa)
RB Leipzig trains in small groups
The RB Leipzig professionals can train again in the training academy on Cottaweg with a special permit. Because it is a workplace, the Bundesliga soccer team got the green light from the Saxon Ministry of the Interior.
Julian Nagelsmann's team, however, only completes the individual units in small groups because of the corona crisis, the club confirmed on Friday on demand. The current situation is reassessed weekly. (dpa)
Clubs give up: Table tennis women's Bundesliga with only seven teams
Because of the effects of the Corona crisis, the table tennis Bundesliga for women will only be played with seven teams next season. After the long-term members TuS Bad Driburg and TV Busenbach have withdrawn and the second division champion TTC Weinheim has given up his right to promotion, the highest German division for the season 2020 / 21 will be reduced again by two clubs. Only the second in the table ESV Weil moves up from the second division for the women from Weinheim.
“In the women's Bundesliga, many clubs rely on many small sponsors. And they have a particularly hard time in the Corona crisis, ”said Heike Ahlert, Vice President Competitive Sports of the German Table Tennis Federation, the German Press Agency, thereby confirming a report by the“ Süddeutsche Zeitung ”(Friday).
After 18 Years in the First League, Vice Champion TuS Bad Driburg announced last Tuesday that he would retire. “Unfortunately, due to the Corona crisis, it is already clear that many of our loyal sponsors will no longer be able to support us and there will therefore be no financial basis for remaining in the 1st Bundesliga for the coming season,” said Chairman Helge Heinemann.
Since the East Westphalia will only withdraw after the end of the Bundesliga registration period on 15. Announced March, the league can not be increased by another second league club, according to Ahlert. That means: Bad Driburg will be officially listed as eighth club in the table next season, but will not play any games and is already the first relegated player. In addition, “I am afraid that other clubs will have similar difficulties to Bad Driburg in the Corona crisis,” said Ahlert. (dpa)
Limitless greed in the Premier League
The footballers in the Premier League earn many millions. Negotiations on salary cuts are difficult. It is strange. A comment.
Mesut Özil, a very fine but no longer outstanding footballer in the Premier League, is said to be around 400. 00 Earn 0 euros at Arsenal. The same applies to some of his colleagues from England's top football league. For example for the very good, but also not outstanding goalkeeper David de Gea from Manchester United.
Daily mirror | Martin Einsiedler
TV Rottenburg suffers “Corona-Ko”: Withdrawal from the Bundesliga
Due to the effects of the Corona crisis, the TV Rottenburg has to move after almost 20 years from the volleyball Bundesliga. The club will for the season 2020 / 21 not apply for a license for the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga, the TVR announced on Friday. The sponsor cancellations for the coming season alone would have summed up to a six-figure amount in the past few days.
“Without major financial aid, Bundesliga operations can no longer be managed – in principle, the TVR does not incur debt Question why the pull cord had to be pulled now, ”says the message. This decision is the “hardest in almost 20 years of national volleyball at TVR, ”said managing director Philipp Vollmer. According to the current status, the club is now planning a restart in the 3rd division. “Now it feels like we bravely fought twelve rounds in a boxing match and then the Corona knockout. strikes, “said Advisory Board member Norbert Vollmer.
The volleyball Bundesliga criticized the Rottenburg. “I am disappointed with the approach and decision of TV Rottenburg at the present time,” said VBL board spokesman Andreas Bahlburg. “The fact that TV Rottenburg is now pulling the ripcord without notice also endangers other locations and damages solidarity within the Bundesliga.” (Dpa)
Until further notice: German amateur football stands still
German amateur football stands still for an indefinite period. The 21 State associations in the German Football Association (DFB) have mutually agreed to suspend play and training from the regional leagues until further notice. The associations announced on Friday.
A possible continuation with a lead time of at least 14 days announced to ensure that all clubs have sufficient planning security. “Only doctors and the responsible authorities can reliably assess when it is possible to play football again without risk,” said Bernd Neuendorf, President of the Middle Rhine Football Association (FVM).
Rainer Koch, President of the Bavarian Football Association and DFB Vice, had already addressed his clubs in a video speech on Thursday. “It is very important to me to emphasize that this is not necessarily synonymous with the end of the season 2019 / 20 ”, Koch had said:“ We need clarity in the short, medium and long term. Nobody can get us that in this minute – no doctor, no virologist, no virologist, no politician. We therefore have to wait for final decisions. ”
You also have to discuss together,“ whether we want to and can play amateur footballers without spectators at all. In this regard, amateur football is completely different from professional football. ”(Dpa)
Corona crisis: English football professionals do not cut salaries
Unlike in Germany, Spain and Italy, the English football professionals in the Corona crisis have still not pledged to cut wages. “We are aware of the public opinion that players should pay the salaries of non-gambling employees,” said the players' union PFA. “Our current bottom However, it is a condition that clubs, if they can afford to pay their players and staff, should do so. ”Discussions with the Premier League on this topic had ended fruitlessly on Thursday evening.
The British Health minister Matt Hancock had asked Premier League players to agree to cut wages. In the Bundesliga as well as in Spain and Italy, many players waive part of their salary so that club employees can continue to be paid during the football-free period and do not lose their jobs.
It had previously become known that the 550 Employees of last year's Champions League finalist Tottenham Hotspur in April and May on 20 percent of their salary. Meanwhile, coaches Eddie Howe of AFC Bournemouth and Graham Potter of Brighton & Hove Albion have decided to voluntarily forego part of their salary.
The topic should be on Friday from 20 Premier League clubs are discussed. According to information from the British broadcaster Sky Sport News, there is a proposal that players are initially limited to 25 waive percent of their salary. They could get all or part of the money refunded if the Premier League continued in front of an audience or behind closed doors. The game operation in England is initially until 30. April interrupted. (dpa)
Bayern boss Rummenigge expects effects on transfer market
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects the corona crisis to affect the transfer market. “But every crisis also includes an opportunity. Transfer fees and salaries for players have been developing on an unhealthy scale for a long time. The corona virus and the resulting global crisis will lead to this “increasingly expensive, faster, more” being at least stopped, “said the chief executive of the German soccer champions in the member magazine” 51 “. “Demand and supply will regulate and rebalance the transfer market.”
In the foreword to the magazine, Rummenigge once again referred to the careful social handling of the current situation. “There is a deceleration of life. And football must also deal with it in an exemplary and disciplined manner. Everyone who loves our sport, of course, wants to get back on the grass as soon as possible, “said the 64 – year-olds. Nobody can reliably predict when that will be.
“When the time comes – of course in close coordination with politics – football can hopefully help that we are slowly and gently returning to normal, ”he said. At the moment, however, the topic of health was everything.
Rummenigge pointed out the difficult economic situation of football. “At the moment, the income of all clubs has practically dropped to zero. This also affects FC Bayern. We are only very lucky that we have been able to create certain reserves in the past few years, ”said the CEO. “And it is precisely this fact that enables us to stand together in solidarity in this great crisis. The strong shoulders have to support the weaker shoulders. ”(Dpa)
After successful donation: racing driver Norris shaves hair short
Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has redeemed his betting debts and parted from his hair. Of the 20 Year-old McLaren pilot showed himself in a video on the Twitch platform with a short haircut. Previously, the Briton had more than 00 $ 0 (round 11 00 0 euros) collected. For the campaign, Norris had bet with his fans and promised to buy at least 10 00 0 dollars the head hair To shave.
With a countdown in the social networks, the racing driver jokingly pointed out the upcoming shave with funny videos. With a new hairstyle, Norris then thanked all donors and expressed the hope of being able to return to the racetrack soon. “We worked so hard over the winter and now we all have to squat at home,” said the young star.
McLaren was the first to have Formula 1 Team in the Corona crisis sent employees on forced leave. Like teammate Carlos Sainz and the senior management of the traditional English racing team, Norris voluntarily waived part of his salary. Due to the current situation, Formula 1 will take a break until at least June. (dpa)
Uefa advises members against aborting the season
Uefa has advised its member associations against the termination of the national football leagues at the present time in the coronavirus crisis. In a letter from the European Football Union, from which the news agency AP quoted on Thursday, it is said that one is “confident that football in may start again in the coming months on the terms of the authorities and any decision to abandon the domestic competitions at this time is premature and not justified is “.
Maybe there is no other way than to do certain things differently make and economize healthier.
RB Leipzig's trainer Julian Nagelsmann over time after the crisis
The MDR also reports that the teams have to play a game if they 13 field players and two goalkeepers are available. “The task force has started work, but no results are yet available. Football will always comply with all official requirements, “said a DFL spokesman for the report.
At a virtual general meeting, the 36 professional clubs on Tuesday decided to stop playing until at least 30. April to suspend. Team training will not be permitted again until next Monday at the earliest, provided the responsible authorities allow this. The goal remains, the season by 30. To end June. Nine full match days and the catch-up game between Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt are still pending. (dpa)
Football league breaks off season – Bruges is Belgian champion
Belgium's first football league breaks its season due to the coronavirus pandemic prematurely as the first major European division . Brugge FC should be proclaimed champions, the Pro League board of directors recommended on Thursday after a video conference. It was “highly unlikely” that before 30. Competitions could still be played with the public in June, the league said, citing the leading Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst and the government.
The general assembly, in which all 24 professional clubs of the country, the recommendation of the Board of Directors on 15. April still agree. The league had 29 from 30 regular game days played when the game operation was stopped in mid-March. According to the current status, it should rest until May 1st. Of the 15 – times master Brugge stands with 70 points at the top of the table, before RK Gent with 55 points. The last match day and the playoffs should be canceled according to the unanimous decision of the board of directors.
“Today's situation makes it extremely uncertain whether and when after a resumption at all of the joint training can be targeted, ”said the league. In addition, the possible contagion of a player threatens to influence the athletic course of the competition in an unacceptable manner.
The clubs hardly have to fear financial losses. According to the broadcaster RTBF, the three owners of the broadcasting rights already have paid in full. Unlike in other countries, the money has already been distributed to the clubs. In addition, Pro League has a contract that excludes repayment in the event of a season break due to force majeure, reports RTBF.
Genks trainer Hannes Wolf said the channel Sky , many young players of his very international team could no longer have returned to their home countries in time. Because they are now sitting alone in their apartments in Genk, in April they want to have an individual program and mental training continue to practice.
Other leagues will also stop playing according to Wolf. “Of course, I understand what is also economically related and the difficulty of organizing a new game operation without promoters, relegated players, that everything resists to cancel it and that everything is tried to continue playing,” said the former coach of Hamburger SV ( 38). But he can hardly imagine “that you will be back on the pitch in three, four, five weeks”.
Boateng defends his behavior
After a fine from FC Bayern Jérôme Boateng has his behavior defended. The world champion of 2014 was removed by the club due to removal Munich sanctioned without approval. “I accept every punishment in the world, if it is authorized. And I know that it was certainly a mistake Not to inform club about my trip, but at the moment I only had my son in the head. His health was not good. If a son has his Father calls, then of course I'll still go, no matter what time! “Said Boateng the “picture”.
“For him I accept any punishment, that is finally my son. I want to see the father who doesn't in such a moment sets off to be with his four-year-old son. If it is for that then gives a punishment, then respect. I find it sad, ”said the 31 – year-olds.
The club had punished the central defender for being had moved from his home despite the Corona exit restrictions. “With this distance from his home, Boateng acted according to the guidelines of the association contrary. These guidelines regulate the behavior of FC Bayern players the current situation in accordance with the requirements for the exit restriction the Bavarian State Government and the recommendations of the health authorities, ”said it in the club announcement on Wednesday.
FC Bayern see themselves here a role model. “As a consequence of this violation, the association has decided to fine Boateng, ”it said. The sum will be the association donate Munich hospitals. (dpa)