13-german-professional-football-clubs-before-bankruptcy

The terrifying result resulted from the inventory of the 36 clubs that they deposited with the DFL on their current situation. The DFL had previously asked the clubs for this.

Based on these figures, the situation in the 2nd Bundesliga was particularly dramatic. Seven clubs should then have to file for bankruptcy at the end of May if the game does not start by then and the fourth installment of the media partners is therefore not due. The last installment from the current media contract would have been paid at the beginning of May in the case of a regular season.

The inventory shows that two other clubs of the 2nd Bundesliga would have to file for bankruptcy in June if the broadcaster also failed to pay.

A club in the Bundesliga is said to be in acute danger. He can only meet his obligations until May. Three more clubs would have to appoint the bankruptcy trustee in June. As the “kicker” further reports, twelve clubs have already transferred their funds from the fourth television rate to credit institutions and other partners in order to pay current bills. (dpa)