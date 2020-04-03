120,000-and-a-fan-at-lok-leipzig

René Müller puts the ball down. He takes a good half a dozen steps backwards. Then he starts, receives a “boy, we keep our fingers crossed” from TV commentator Hans-Joachim Schröter, and converts the decisive penalty against Girondins Bordeaux. 1. FC Lok Leipzig is thanks to goalkeeper Müller in the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup 1987.

“He punched him exactly in the triangle, then everyone freaked out,” recalls Alexander Voigt, who was with his father in the central stadium. Voigt had seen his first game from Lokomotive Leipzig 1983 against 1. FC Magdeburg. Today he is 43 years old and Vice President from Lok. The club was founded 2003 as the successor to the fourth place in the Eternal Table of the GDR league.

Alexander Voigt and his father were two of officially 73. 000 Spectators who witnessed Loks greatest international success in the stadium. Estimates go from 120. 000 visitors as the stadium gates had been opened at some point due to the huge crowds. 120. 000 – a gigantic number. And one that now plays a major role again.

Locomotive Leipzig vs. The invisible opponent

The coronavirus pandemic also hits the football regional league hard. Game operations have been suspended for weeks, employees and players are on short-time work. “Every company needs revenue. If there is no money coming in at the top, but there is money going out at the bottom, there will be nothing left in the foreseeable future, ”says Voigt, considering the current costs for electricity or insurance, for example.

So, together with the active fan scene, they considered what could be done. Virtual tickets quickly came up, and many clubs are currently compensating for some of their losses in this way. “But we didn't just want to sell ghost tickets or a virtual sausage,” says Voigt.

The poster for the next game by Lok Leipzig. Photo: promo

This gave rise to a special idea: For the game “Lokomotive Leipzig vs. The invisible enemy ”on May 8th at 19.30 Clock symbolic tickets can be purchased online for the price of one euro. The campaign is under the motto “People, fill the booth! The big record hunt in the Bruno Plache Stadium. “And here comes the number again 120 . 000 ins Game – as many spectators as then, can you do it today? “Sure we can do it!”, Says the website.

The first brands reached Lok at the ICE pace

The club has on the There, goals are set, the number of spectators in the club's history that should be outbid, especially modest ones like 3225, the current viewer average. . 098 of the year 2005 from the charity game against Hertha BSC. These brands reached Lok at the ICE pace.

“We were very surprised at how much drive the campaign took,” says Voigt There were even ticket purchases from Peru or Japan, and the TV presenter Waldemar Hartmann, who lives in Leipzig, is “with a 'Hunni'.” It was a fix in the regions of the major European appearances in the central stadium against FC Barcelona (season 1981 / 82, 68. 500 spectators) or the SSC Napoli ( 1988 / 89, 80. 100). But it does not remain with simple numbers and a green tick for every goal achieved. There are also photos on social media, for example of the pennant exchange between Naples' Diego Maradona and goalkeeper René Müller.

Friday at 14. 53 Were, about two weeks after the start, 97. 275 cards sold. The 100.000. The card is then the stamp of the Leipzig city duel against rotation from the year 1956, the most visited league game in Germany . “After that, there is only one record left,” says Voigt. 120. 000! The number from the semi-final second leg against Bordeaux. The following final against Ajax Amsterdam had ended 0-1 in Athens.

Lok plans the money for both the regional league and the third division

The association urgently needs this and other small actions. Lok wants to be in the third division and is currently second behind VSG Altglienicke. “By the end of the season we had hoped for a lot of spectators at our home games. This would also have increased the revenue from catering and merchandising, ”says Voigt. All of that is now gone.

The master of the Regionalliga Nordost is playing relegation matches against a representative from the West Relay – so it was and is planned. “I am an imaginative person, but I currently cannot imagine how the season will be until 30. June should be brought to a regular end, ”says Voigt. Nevertheless, Lok must plan for both the regional league and the third division.

While many questions remain unanswered in this regard, the club recently had good news for the game against the invisible opponent: “Fortunately, a space problem has now been solved. The second virtual grandstand has arrived in Probstheida and is in place. ”At least the floodlights in the Bruno Plache Stadium should come on at least on May 8th, but in real life.

