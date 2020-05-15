10-reasons-why-germany-is-getting-through-the-crisis-better-than-other-countries

This number can scare you: the German economy slumped by 2.2 percent in the first quarter. There has been no such sharp decline within three months since the financial crisis. It is also the second strongest slump since reunification.

But as dramatic as it is, it also shows that the Federal Republic is still coping comparatively well with the consequences of the corona pandemic. “Compared to many other countries, the German economy should emerge from the crisis faster and better,” says Katharina Utermöhl, senior economist for Europe at Allianz.

In the USA and Great Britain, therefore, one is already looking at Germany with envy. The US broadcaster CNN explains what President Donald Trump can learn from Chancellor Angela Merkel about dealing with the corona virus. The New York Times jokes that the CDU politician is the perfect vice president alongside Joe Biden. And the British economist states: “If you can say of a large, European country that the Corona crisis has worked well so far, it is Germany.”

Because so hard the economic downturn is also here in Germany, so it is still going comparatively well. This is shown by these ten points of hope.

1. Other countries do much worse

“In a European comparison, the decline in gross domestic product in Germany was still moderate,” says Albert Braakmann from the Federal Statistical Office, who presented the quarterly figures on Friday.

For example, France is much worse off economically than Germany: At 5.8 percent, the minus there was in the first quarter and is as big as it has been since the end of World War II. Not even 1968 as student riots and General strike paralyzed France, the economy slumped as sharply within a quarter as it had last. Other EU countries also report much higher losses than Germany: in Italy the economy shrank by 4.7 percent in the first quarter, in Spain by 5.2 percent and in Belgium by 3.9 percent.

2. The forecast for Germany is comparatively good

The latest forecasts for the all year indicate that Germany is getting through the crisis better than most of its European neighbors. The EU Commission is also anticipating an economic slump of 6.5 percent for the Federal Republic in 2020. For other countries in the euro zone, however, the forecast is much darker: For France, Brussels predicts a minus of 8.2 percent. The Corona crisis is particularly hard on Spain, Italy and Greece, where economic output is likely to collapse by more than nine percent each. Only Austria, Finland, Luxembourg and Malta have a better forecast than Germany.

3. The electricity consumption drops less than elsewhere

The fact that the Federal Republic is still coming through the crisis relatively lightly can also be seen in its electricity consumption. It has also dropped here in Germany: by around eight percent on weekdays since mid-March. But in European comparison, this is a rather small decline, write the experts from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW). In Spain and Italy, for example, electricity consumption dropped by a third. This is also a sign that the economy in these countries has been hit much harder. Because most of the electricity is used by industry.

If electricity consumption drops, it means that production will be cut back considerably. Because other economic data are always only collected with a delay, economists are currently paying particular attention to electricity consumption.

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (right) visits the Ford plant in Cologne, which is back in operation. Photo: imago images / Ralph Sondermann

4. Germans are still comparatively mobile

In addition: Despite the corona restrictions, the Germans are still quite mobile. As a result, their lives have changed much less than in other EU countries. This is shown by the movement data that Google currently publishes regularly for individual countries. The tech company can use the mobile phone data of its users to see in real time how much and where people are moving. The Germans have compared to the time before Corona visits to shops or recreation facilities by 33 percent reduced. They also stayed at train stations less often (- 28 percent) and for many people the way to work is no longer available (- 35 percent).

With this, however, public life in this country has been frozen much less than for example in France, where there was a strict curfew. The number of visits to shops and recreation facilities is there by 69 percent decreased by train stations by 70 percent. The data are similar for Great Britain. That means that despite Corona, the Germans enjoyed much greater freedom of movement. This also benefits the retail trade, whose business has also slumped in Germany – presumably but not as violently as elsewhere.

5. The shutdown was shorter

Much currently depends on how long a country has to shut down its economy due to the pandemic. Every week that stores are closed and factories are down, it costs billions. Germany also benefits from the fact that the lockdown in Germany was still comparatively short at just over five weeks. France, on the other hand, sealed off everything for two months. In addition, everything in Germany did not stand still during the shutdown. Work continued on the building, for example.

Most of the construction work continued despite Corona. Photo: imago images / Future Image

Not everything was possible there either, for example because workers from abroad were missing, material did not arrive and hygiene rules had to be observed. Nevertheless, the occupancy rate of the construction industry in this country has been at least 70 to 80 percent. In France, on the other hand, the industry only came up with 25 percent of normal workload. Italy, in turn, stopped almost all construction work from late March to early May.

6. The mood in the corporations is better

This is probably why the managers in the companies are now looking a little more optimistically into the future. This is shown, for example, by a study by the PWC management consultancy, which currently regularly asks finance managers around the world how they feel about the corona crisis. At the end of April said a total of 70 percent that they were very worried. The German CFOs, on the other hand, are much more confident: less than half of them are worried (44 percent).

7. Germany is less dependent on tourism

How well a country gets through the Corona crisis also depends on the economic structure. Countries in southern Europe such as Italy or Spain are particularly dependent on tourism. “But it will take some time before we see a return to normal in tourism,” says Allianz economist Utermöhl. “Even if travel is possible again, the number of bookings will remain below average for a long time.” This affects Spain and Italy hard, of course, in those countries where there were also particularly many Corona people infected.

The German economy, on the other hand, depends above all on industry. She also suffered from the shutdown and is still feeling the lower demand. The recovery in this sector is likely to be much faster than in tourism.

Italy (here Venice) suffers particularly from the consequences of the pandemic. Tourism breaks away. Photo: dpa

8. Unemployment rises less sharply

As in the aftermath of the financial crisis, short-time work seems to be proving its worth in Germany. For example, Guy Ryder, head of the International Labor Organization (ILO), is full of praise: he says it is an example of how the world can deal with the crisis. In fact, thanks to short-time work, German companies seem to be able to keep quite a few jobs. You have to fire fewer people than the competition from abroad. At least that is what the EU Commission expects. It also predicts an increase in unemployment to four percent in Germany. But that is little compared to unemployment of 9.4 percent, which Brussels expects on average for the euro zone. In France, more than ten percent of people able to work could be out of a job at the end of the year.

9 Germany's financial cushion is larger

Germany's economy has been laughed at again and again in recent years. After the financial crisis, it was one of the few countries to get its public debt under control. At 62 It was the last percentage of economic output, which is less than before the last crisis.

In other countries, however, government debt has risen sharply in the meantime. France was as heavily in debt as Germany before the outbreak of the financial crisis, today the national debt is in the neighboring country 98 percent of economic output. Public debt has also risen sharply in all other G7 countries in recent years – with the exception of Germany.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) finds it easier to spend money than colleagues because of the solid state finances … Photo: imago images / IPON

10. Germany has taken quicker and more countermeasures

This gives the Federal Government the necessary financial leeway to now fight hard against the economic consequences of the corona pandemic. In March, the SPD and CDU increased their funds for KfW loans, agreed emergency aid for companies, deferred taxes and extended short-time work benefits in unusual agreement. “The rescue package is so big that it is about 30 percent of economic output amounts to, “says Utermöhl.

Other countries have paid much less to save the economy. Spain, for example, only pledged twelve percent of its economic output, although the country is much more affected by the corona pandemic. Utermöhl expects that this will have consequences.

So she assumes that many more companies in Germany will make it through the crisis than in other countries in the Eurozone. “In Germany the number of bankruptcies is likely to increase by ten percent, in the entire euro area, however, by 20 percent, ”she says.