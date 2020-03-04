10-out-of-18-million-small-businesses-in-china-are-closed

The mood among private small and medium-sized industrial companies in China has dropped to a record low. The corona virus has meant that companies have been closed since the end of January and have only been able to find their way back into operations very slowly. The index raised by the business magazine Caixin fell in February by 10, 8 points to only 40, 3 and thus to its lowest level since 2004. Analysts had only expected a drop of five points for February.

For more than two weeks, Beijing has been asking the country's companies to resume business. But the deputy minister for industrial and information technology, Zhang Kejian, had to admit that only 5.4 million of the 18 million smaller companies are working again. The companies are hampered by the strict local regulations of the provincial governments, which are difficult to meet. This applies to the provision of occupational safety equipment, breathing masks and protective suits.

The responsible authorities have stated that small and medium-sized companies in the Hubei region, which is most affected by the virus, are exempt from tax payments for three months until the end of May. China's central bank has also taken measures more than once to restart the engine of the second largest economy, weakened by the outbreak of the corona virus.

The banks are on bad loans

Especially for medium-sized companies, there is a particularly high risk of not having enough cash reserves for ongoing business. According to a study, around a third of 1000 companies surveyed stated that they had cash for one month at the time the disease broke out. So the money has been spent a long time. In many places, employers have had to fire their employees because they have been unable to pay wages.

In order to relieve the smaller companies, China's commercial banks are required to extend expiring loans or to grant new ones. However, the next danger threatens here, which Beijing had fought massively before the crisis: Most state-owned financial institutions and banks have been collecting bad loans on their books for years, which could soon become a threat. The US rating agency Standard & Poor's points out that the proportion of bad loans could increase from the current 1.9 to six percent by the end of the year.

Beijing is now combining a number of measures, especially to support the private middle class. Companies beyond the Hubei province are now allowed to pay their electricity bills later. Further subsidies in the form of tax and fee waivers are intended to provide relief.

Beijing wants to avoid unrest

The focus is to get the displeasure under control and to ensure social stability. Because job losses also threaten protests and uprisings by the workers concerned. Subsidies have proven to be a tried and tested means of calming the minds of citizens.

Beijing is not simply trying to pour out money according to the watering can principle. Instead, targeted loans are granted to certain companies. Three criteria are decisive. On the one hand, industries that suffer particularly from the consequences of the corona virus should also receive special help. These include the hotel and tourism industry, gastronomy and retail. Secondly, regions that are particularly affected by the consequences are to be identified, in order to find and systematically support the systemically important companies in the respective sectors in the third step. All of these measures are primarily aimed at smaller companies.

Last week, foreign companies based in China complained that they were suffering as much from the consequences of the corona virus and the resulting standstill in the Chinese economy the domestic companies. One in two companies states that sales in the first half of the year are likely to collapse in double digits. Only half of the foreign companies expect to achieve the business goal 2020.