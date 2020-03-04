1.-fc-union-hopes-for-the-payday

Cup day is payday, as the saying goes – this obviously also applies to the footballers of 1. FC Union. Before the quarter-finals in the DFB Cup at Bayer Leverkusen, captain Christopher Trimmel was asked whether the team had already negotiated a cup premium. “Of course, you do that before the season starts,” said Trimmel, smiling.

In addition to a few euros more for the team box office and club, this Wednesday (18. 30 o'clock, live on Sky and Sport1) but above all about the first time that Berliners have entered a DFB Cup semi-final since the season 2000 / 2001. Trainer Urs Fischer made it clear that this was “of course” the goal, “otherwise we shouldn't have participated.” But it was also clear that his team against Leverkusen needed an “extraordinary performance” to advance one round.

Against the Berliners speaks that Bayer is undoubtedly superior in terms of play and knows single players in its ranks, who can save a bad appearance almost single-handedly. This happened a few weeks ago when Leverkusen won the Bundesliga duel 3-2 at the last minute with strong Unioners.

What speaks for the Berliners is that they have learned from past mistakes – at least they believe that. “We didn't do it too bad recently, I assume that we will do it again this time do well, ”says Captain Trimmel. And central defender Marvin Friedrich knows: “We had Leverkusen on the brink of defeat”, which is why the following now applies: “We will try to deliver a cup fight.”

Even the 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg on Sunday gives Union a boost, although little offensive. “The first half was really not a good game, we have to move, play and walk better, we were too static,” said Trimmel. After all, Union was compact and remained stable after the 2-2 equalization. “We take a lot of positive things with us,” says the captain and top sponsor – this also includes increased self-confidence after many convincing appearances in the second half of the season. So it is not out of the question that the Berlin professionals can still prepare for further payment days.