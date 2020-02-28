World
1: 2 defeat after extra time against the Düsseldorfer EG
(0: 0, 0: 0, 1: 1/0: 1)
14. 200 spectators (sold out)
It was nice to score a goal against the polar bears. Also because my entire family and many friends were in the hall today.
Charlie Jahnke after the game
We kidnapped the points here today. And they were important.
Harold Kreis, coach of the Düsseldorf EG
It was a highly competitive ice hockey game. In the extension, our puck management was not good. And we paid the price for that, even if the attitude of the team was right today.
Polar Bear trainer Serge Aubin
Adam scores for victory
After 1: 24 minutes of extra time is over, Luke Adam overcomes Pogge and lets the guests cheer.
Here we go!
Of course with three against three!
It goes into the extension
One point for both, that actually helps a little , It is about the additional point.
It sways back and forth
But there are no big chances in this final phase so far. 1: 20 minutes still.
4: 18 minutes still
You hardly dare to write, but this has something of play-offs here.
Balance polar bears!
Olver is played centrally and then chases the puck into the stitches. Niederberger can no longer do anything.
polar bears now complete
And with three more minutes.
Four against four – then outnumbered Berlin
Gardiner with a high floor and there are 2 + 2 because he caught Ferraro in the face. This means that the polar bears are outnumbered.
14. 200 Spectator
The Mercedes-Benz Arena is again sold out today.
Penalty period polar bears
Ramage is not doing himself and his team a favor, he sits for two minutes because of a stick blow on the penalty bench.
Düsseldorf leads!
And it is of all people Charlie Jahnke who scores. Previously, Pogge had ricarded a shot from Rihards Bukarts.