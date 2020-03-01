World
1: 0, insults against Hopp, game interruption
Well, the question today is probably not whether the 1. FC Union can convert the 1-0 lead into three points, but whether the 90 minutes finished. First of all there is a break, the mood calms down a bit. As I said: Level 2 of 3 is reached.
Each of you knows that. Turn your head on, please. Let's play football!
Stadium Spokesman Christian Arbeit
1: 0 Union
Union takes the lead with the first penalty area scene. After a free kick from Christopher Trimmel Wolfsburg goalkeeper Casteels comes out too hesitantly and against Sebastian Andersson too late. Union's striker heads from five meters. It hadn't exactly lasted, but Union won't care. It's half time and Union leads.
The Union fansans are clearly against the DFB – and receive applause from the whole stadium. “You are destroying our sport,” the Berliners sing loudly when the game is interrupted because of the posters. The guest block also joins the chants.
A look at the data
At the gates relatively little is happening right now, so let's take a look at the statistics. Wolfsburg has more shots on goal (3: 0), more possession (55: 45 percent), more corners (2: 0) and a better pass rate (79: 70 percent). Union leads alone in the duel rate (58: 41 percent).
Triple chance Wolfsburg
After a corner, Wolfsburg's Weghorst comes from a few meters to the header, but Gikiewicz reacts well and then fends off the Dutch striker's margin. Brooks finally heads from a few meters over the gate. Union was very lucky – and a strong goalkeeper.
The sun is back
The rain has already cleared away and the sun is shining again. Football is not so bright.
Gikiewicz is paying attention
Wolfsburg makes the ball fast in midfield and plays steeply towards the penalty area, but Union goalkeeper comes out and clears.
pouring rain
It just started pouring out of buckets. This can be particularly uncomfortable for goalkeepers. A Trimmel free kick, however, flies past friend and foe.
Union in 3-4-2-1
The Berliners play tactically as always in the past few weeks. Marvin Friedrich, Keven Schlotterbeck and Neven Subotic defend in front of Rafal Gikiewicz. Christopher Trimmel, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner and Christopher Lenz play in midfield. In the front, Yunus Malli and Marius Bülter support center-forward Sebastian Andersson.
Mixed first minutes
In the initial phase, neither team can see a lot of structure.
flowers and a photo for “LeGente”
Christian Gentner will be shortly before kick-off for 400. Bundesliga game honored. But now it's enough with the preliminary skirmishes. Time for football.
Urs Fischer on yesterday's events
Union coach on the Dazn microphone spoke briefly about what happened to Dietmar Hopp and the interruptions in Hoffenheim. Of course he understood that fans protested against certain things, but he was concerned with the way. “It has to do with decency and respect,” said Fischer.
Unfavorable moment for a trip to Köpenick
A group of # Hertha “problem fans” recently entered a Köpenicker “# Union pub”. They didn't want to tell us why. They don't talk about “uniform”. ↪️ We took them out and escorted them away. ⛔ You get # Köpenick ban for today. #FCUWOB
– Police Berlin deployment on Twitter (@polizeiberlin_e) https://twitter.com/PolizeiBerlin_E/status/1234070443704889345