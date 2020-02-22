World
0: 5 against Cologne – “That was a shitty day”
Cool down
The trainers leave the stage. Probably everyone has to cool down a bit after this game – some at the carnival, the others maybe more quiet activities. And we? Will not be revealed. In any case, we stay on the ball.
Because of the good training week, the result is inexplicable for me.
Alexander Nouri
We have to apologize to the viewers and look ahead.
Alexander Nouri
We wanted to set a signal, we didn't succeed. We missed all the virtues that distinguished us last week. Now we have to be critical of each other.
Hertha trainer Alexander Nouri
My team did a lot right. I am pleased that the entire team worked well.
Cologne coach Markus Gisdol
Here we go
The press conference begins.
The long wait
Still no coach in sight.
Black on white
The numbers for 0: 5.
The game report
Everything to read again, directly from the Olympic Stadium. Here:
After a bad performance, the Berliners lost 0: 5 against Cologne. The team of coach Alexander Nouri is missing all corners and ends.
Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt
That was a shitty day. We didn’t manage it in a playful way and long balls also have nothing brought. After the early goal we didn't have our swine dog can overcome.
Niklas Stark
Only the captain speaks
Niklas Stark has to answer the questions about this loss. The other players seem to be served.
Speaking of Nouri
At the end of the game, Hertha's coach looked completely bobbed. How does he deal with this defeat? We are waiting for his reactions in the press conference. He is not yet visible.
fans are allowed to use the
The first are already demanding a new (old) Berlin trainer.
The restlessness after the restlessness after the restlessness
The Berlin fans sent their team into the cabin with whistles. It could now be a very restless week, after everyone thought the worst was over after the ex-coach Jürgen Klinsmann left.
The game is over
The referee redeems the Herthan team on time. It was a very bitter and bad bankruptcy for her. Not much went together. The first reactions will follow shortly.
Waiting for the final whistle
Is it over soon? Question for the Berlin players, coaches and fans.
gallows humor
Hertha fans counter the Klinsmann chants of the Cologne fans. They sing: “We'll win the championship and the European Cup and the cup”. Not.
Today is Carnival Saturday
All you need to know.
Nothing going on
Hertha doesn't seem to be thinking much anymore. But does anyone wonder at this interim status?
The common spirit
“Jürgen Klinsmann”, the Cologne fans shout. What do you mean?