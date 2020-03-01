0:-0-after-the-first-third-at-the-grizzlys-wolfsburg

Away with the strange

The Grizzlys Wolfsburg are difficult to decipher this season. Sometimes things go really well, sometimes really bad. So there were two defeats in the previous 17 Games winless Cologne (0: 5) and at the bottom of the table in Schwenningen (2: 3). Before that, the Lower Saxony had seven wins from eight games and won against Munich (5: 1) and Mannheim (4: 2). And there were actually some of these series. Against the polar bears it was at least wild in two of the three previous season games, once the grizzlies won 6: 5 after penalty shootout in Berlin, then the polar bears got two points at 6: 5 after extra time in Wolfsburg. How crazy is it going today?