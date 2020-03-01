World
0: 0 after the first third at the Grizzlys Wolfsburg
1.3. 2020, 14 Clock, Wolfsburg Ice Arena
Could be quite different here, given the many chances to score – and defenses on both sides. The polar bears cannot complain about the interim result given the host's numerous opportunities.
The first penalty of the game goes to Wolfsburg's Valentin Busch for hooking. This gives the polar bears at least a chance to take the momentum away from the hosts.
Fabio Pfohl shows up in front of Pogge after a loss of puck by the polar bears, but the Berlin goalie can defuse the shot of the Wolfsburg attacker. The hosts are currently clearly on the trigger.
We try to concentrate on our game. After two defeats, we have something to make up for. If we go through our game plan, we have a good chance of winning.
Marcel Noebels at Magentasport
The schedule of the day
Adler Mannheim – ERC Ingolstadt 14. 00
penguin Bremerhaven – Düsseldorfer EG 14. 00
Grizzlys Wolfsburg – Eisbären Berlin 14. 00
Augsburg Panther – Iserlohn Roosters 16. 30
EHC Red Bull Munich – Schwenninger Wild Wings 16. 30
Kölner Haie – Straubing Tigers 17. 00
Krefeld Penguins – Nuremberg Ice Tigers 19. 00
But worth a message in any case: Leon Draisaitl scored 3-2 against Winnipeg with two goals and an assist 100 – Points mark cracked. For the second time in a row and as the first player this season.
Everything as usual
At the polar bear lineup.
Around 14: 00 o'clock is the second away home game of the season! With 1200 Fans in the back are up against the grizzlies from Wolfsburg , With this lineup #ebb come into play! #WOBvsEBB https://t.co/O9ubQdAZTu
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1234085660723699712
Away with the strange
The Grizzlys Wolfsburg are difficult to decipher this season. Sometimes things go really well, sometimes really bad. So there were two defeats in the previous 17 Games winless Cologne (0: 5) and at the bottom of the table in Schwenningen (2: 3). Before that, the Lower Saxony had seven wins from eight games and won against Munich (5: 1) and Mannheim (4: 2). And there were actually some of these series. Against the polar bears it was at least wild in two of the three previous season games, once the grizzlies won 6: 5 after penalty shootout in Berlin, then the polar bears got two points at 6: 5 after extra time in Wolfsburg. How crazy is it going today?
Today is Spieltach! The #ebb will travel to Lower Saxony on Sunday morning for the # away home game. We look forward to a great atmosphere and an exciting game. #WOBvsEBB PS: On March 7th 2020 to the #EBBMeetandJeep in the Jeep City Store in Charlottenburg!
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1234026224713900032
Missed the final
At least in the end it wasn't too tight. Nevertheless, congratulations to the polar bears for a strong season.
The women's team of @ebjuniors leaves the #Playoffs after a 0: 6 against @ESC_Planegg. Thanks to all fans of #ebb who were at Welli today. Great mood and congratulations to the girls for a strong #season 1920! #ebj
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1233882740476579840
Autographs are out?
This obviously does not apply to the polar bears, who are signing their names in a large shopping center today. And the rush is big.